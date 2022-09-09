Flipkart SuperCoins Launches its First Digital Video Campaign – ‘Yeh Sikka Kahan Chalega’

Bengaluru – September 09, 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace today, announced its first digital video campaign for Flipkart SuperCoins – ‘Yeh Sikka Kahan Chalega’. The digital campaign has actor Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games fame to bolster awareness of everything there is to know about SuperCoins. The campaign simplifies the concept of SuperCoins rewards and highlights its use across partner platforms – Myntra and Cleartrip, and many more brands across various categories like Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, etc. With Jatin Sarna as the protagonist, the campaign aims to strike a chord with customers across the country, especially in tier 2 and beyond cities.

Built on extensive consumer insights, Flipkart rolled out the campaign to enhance awareness around SuperCoins and highlight the value SuperCoins provide to customers. The campaign showcases the myriad benefits SuperCoins provide and shares information on how to avail them, not only on Flipkart but on Myntra and Cleartrip too.

The comic ad film showcases a man berating himself, in front of his buddy co-worker for his ignorance after he realizes that he had missed out on savings that he could have made using his SuperCoins. This is followed by a voice from the heavens educating him about these rewards while shedding light on Yeh Sikka Kahan Chalega (where the coins can be used). The film closes with a montage of top offers for the upcoming Big Billion Days and constructs on SuperCoins.

Commenting on the launch, Arief Mohamad, Vice President, Loyalty, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, it is our utmost priority to serve our customers with unparalleled value. We aim to enhance every consumer’s shopping experience and make it more rewarding. Through this campaign, we aim to reinforce the plethora of benefits shoppers can avail of using SuperCoins, not just on Flipkart but across the umbrella of Flipkart partner platforms and brands, thereby enabling a wide pool to shop and avail rewards, significantly enriching their shopping experience. We are delighted to partner with Jatin Sarna in conveying this message to our 400 million customers across the country.”