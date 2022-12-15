Flipkart’s service arm, Jeeves recognised as India’s Most Trusted Consumer Durables Service and Solution Provider 2022 for the second year in a row

Bengaluru December 15, 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced its service arm, Jeeves, that provides end-to-end post-purchase service solutions to consumers and businesses, has received the INDIA’S MOST TRUSTED BRAND AWARDS under the category India’s Most Trusted Consumer Durables Service and Solution Provider. Jeeves was felicitated with this award by International Brand Consulting Corporation (IBC), USA, for the second consecutive year.

IBC InfoMedia conducted a physical survey in more than 20 major cities of India, and based on the brand research report, the brands were selected for the awards. INDIA’S MOST TRUSTED BRAND AWARDS is a distinctive recognition for a brand recognized as “MOST TRUSTED” in its industry category based on current year market standing. Its evaluation was based on a nationwide quantitative qualified consumer survey, expert analysis, and attributes-based qualitative brand research.

Within a short span of time, Jeeves has emerged as an undisputed market leader in providing unmatched after-sales services to consumers across India. With over 9,000 skilled service technicians, Jeeves continues to strengthen its post-sales services, including features such as same-day installations, making it the most trusted and demanded service partner in the country.

An array of comprehensive post-purchase solutions such as installation, demo, repair, maintenance, and VAS (Value-added service), including protection and extended warranties, inbound, outbound, and non-voice customer care services spanning across 40+ product categories, has helped Jeeves scale to the top. Positive feedback from recognized brands associated with the service provided has reaffirmed its strong proposition and unwavering commitment to its customers.

Commenting on the achievement Nipun Sharma, CEO at Jeeves, Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown brand, it is an honor to be recognized as India’s Most Trusted Consumer Durables Service and Solution Provider of India, two years in a row. At Jeeves, we have always endeavored to build the

most customer-centric end-to-end post-purchase solutions for businesses and consumers alike. We have strived to become a brand that resonates with our loyal customers. Our solutions, driven by consumer insights and feedback, have made us their preferred partner of choice. As a commitment to our customers, we will continue to strengthen the quality of services and rewire to adapt to the changing needs of customers.”

As a trusted brand partner of Jeeves, Avneet Marwah, CEO-Super Plastronics (Brands – Thomson, Kodak, Balupunkt), said, “I want to thank Jeeves for this fantastic journey we embarked on from 2014 onwards. The appreciation we receive from our happy customers validates the dedication and the excellent service of the management and the ground force. Jeeves has provided more than two million installations and provided door-to-door service for more than 19000 pin codes.” Hemant Kaushik (CEO) International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA, said, “Jeeves is a well-deserved recipient of this recognition. Being felicitated as India’s Most Trusted Consumer Durables Service and Solution Provider for the second year in a row underscores its commitment to customers and continued efforts in maintaining the quality of service consistently.”

Jeeves caters to a wide range of categories of products, including home appliances, mobiles, IT products, furniture, consumer electronics, and more. It has more than 300 walk-in service centers and 1,000+ on-site service partners to provide businesses of all sizes and consumers hassle-free post-sale assistance. Jeeves’ services are sought to provide end-to-end after-sales services in India and ensure the creation of robust processes and superior quality training programs to deliver a seamless experience through technicians. Additionally, it brings its extensive expertise in working with industry-wide brands to offer reliable solutions for customers pan India.