Flipkart’s service arm, Jeeves, strengthens its partnership with Samsung, opens service centers for Samsung in multiple locations across the country

Bengaluru – February 07, 2023:

Flipkart’s service arm, Jeeves, today announced the opening of authorised service centers for Samsung in multiple locations across the country. The operations of these service centers in Lucknow, Gurgaon, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Durg, and Raipur will be managed by Jeeves, which provides end-to-end after-sales service solutions to consumers and businesses. These service centers will offer after-sales support for all Samsung products irrespective of where it was purchased.

The collaboration between Jeeves and Samsung has grown over the years. From two ASCs (Authorised Service Center) in Lucknow and Gurgaon, Jeeves now manages seven ASCs that provide after-sales services for the installation and repair of Samsung products that are both under warranty and out of warranty. To ensure the customers get the best service all technicians in these service centers are trained by Samsung.

In addition to recently opened service centers, Jeeves also plans to open three more ASCs for Samsung in Ahmedabad and Surat in the coming month.

Speaking about the opening of the service centers, Dr. Nipun Sharma, CEO at Jeeves, Flipkart Group, said, “With its extensive experience in servicing national and international brands, Jeeves is well equipped to provide a comprehensive after-sales service to Samsung’s customers. The opening of these service centers for Samsung has reinforced Jeeves expertise in delivering superior quality after-sales service for a wide range of products. With these service centers, Samsung’s customers will now have access to a hassle-free after-sales service from skilled professionals.”

Jeeves has a deep network of proprietary services and partner networks. The wide range of comprehensive after-sales solutions such as repair, maintenance, installation, demo, and VAS (Value-added service), including protection and extended warranties, inbound, outbound, and non-voice customer care services spanning across 40+ product categories, has helped Jeeves scale. Recently, Jeeves also launched Home Product Services for customers to meet their product repair, maintenance and installation service requirements.