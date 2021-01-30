Flipspaces Launches VIZSTORE App To Revamp Furniture and Furnishing Retail

New Delhi: Flipspaces, India’s leading interior design and build venture has launched VIZSTORE, a virtual store which allows furniture and furnishing product owners to digitize the product display, visualization and selection experience using virtual reality technology.

The cutting-edge technology has been especially created to revolutionize furniture and furnishing retail businesses and boost their sales by reducing the store rent to mere 3 paise per sq.ft. VIZSTORE comes packed with unique features that effectively solve all logistical and operational problems for enterprises such as high store rent, manual update of catalog, dependency on customer footfalls, lack of customer data, limited product mock-ups etc.

VIZSTORE is poised to reinvent the furniture and furnishing retail landscape as businesses can now sell anywhere with the virtual store, cut down on exorbitant rent costs, create 10+ product mock-ups (businesses can showcase their products with multiple mock-ups helping clients to choose faster), maintain digital catalogs, store and easily track customers’ details, and make data-driven business decisions with the in-built analytics.

Flipspaces provides end-to-end solutions to businesses looking to set up their virtual store, right from discovering & digitizing product catalogs to deploying VIZSTORE license in the business’s hardware to disseminating training to the staff and associates.

Commenting on this revolutionary development, Kunal Sharma, CEO & Founder of Flipspaces said, “We are living in digital times wherein almost every business has migrated to the digital medium. Businesses across different industries are leveraging technology to provide their customers with seamless experiences. The ones who haven’t made the transition are lagging behind their competitors. We truly believe that technology can tremendously benefit retail furnishing businesses. Giving a virtual tour to customers before they finalize the products that they would like to buy will give an immense boost to the sales. A virtual store can sell nearly a limitless number of items. You can create thousands of new display rooms or showcase a new furniture or furnishing product with a few clicks. A physical store is plagued by too many restrictions and would need to expand their property so as to add the same number of products and showcase them.”

Flipspaces has leveraged their domain knowledge in technology & workplace strategy with global experience in designing and building for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and coworking spaces to put together resources required to fight this pandemic and adapt to an evolved world of commercial interiors.