Flite, India’s leading footwear brand has refreshed itself with a contemporary, new visual identity. Most popular among the middle class driving the India growth story, this brand transformation reflects the aspirational and youthful imagery of its consumers.

Upon enquiry into the landscape of value range of footwear, user research revealed that choice of accessories like footwear has evolved from merely being functional to a catalyst of their dreams and aspirations. Based upon this insight, the exercise was focused on developing a contemporary, aspirational and youthful imagery. Visual identity was created around the concept of “flight of dreams”. The concept resonates well with the target group, which has high aspirations, is ambitious and believes in the idea of “now is the time for me to soar high”.

Continuing with the existing color palette for familiarity, the logo attempts to embody an iconic visual element, which, while being integral with the brand, can be used independently as well. An abstract version of a bird taking flight has been crafted as the iconic emblem represented in brand colors. Flite logotype was refined to reflect the brand confidence that would mirror the ambitious mindset of Indian youth.

Commenting on the same Mr. Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd – “Flite is a brand of semi-formal footwear from the house of Relaxo. Positioned as youthful, stylish and comfortable, the concept resonates well with the target group, which has high aspirations, is ambitious and believes in the idea of now is the time for me to soar high. What has been remarkable in the new identity is the fact that it ticks all the requisite dimensions of brand expression without diluting the essence that current audience was familiar with for decades”

The brand, which entered Indian market about 15 years ago, offers a range of footwear for men, women and children. All these years it has excelled in strengthening its position in the markets while adapting itself to be relevant for the younger generations as well through product innovation and unparalleled quality.

With actor superstar Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador, Flite plans to reinforce its leadership position in the open footwear category with an exciting new product range and aggressive marketing campaigns.