FLO & T-HUB—Panel Discussion on Empowering Women…

The FLO, Hyderabad, and T-Hub Partnership for Diversity and Inclusion, tomorrow at T-Hub

Hyderabad, April 3, 2023……. A Panel Discussion on “Empowering Women: The FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation), Hyderabad, and T-Hub Partnership for Diversity and Inclusion will be held at T-Hub” tomorrow.

In a press note issued in the city today, Ms Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said that gender diversity and inclusivity in the startup ecosystem have been long-standing challenges, and it’s time we spotlight the efforts to address them. We will be talking in a panel about a partnership that has been working towards creating a more supportive environment for women entrepreneurs in Telangana.

Shri Jayesh Ranjanji, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Department of Telangana Government; Shri Srinivasa Rao Mahankali, Executive Officer of T-Hub, and Ms Deepthi Ravula, Chief Execution Officer, WE-Hub (Women Entrepreneurs HUB) will be the panellists.

They will share their insights and experiences on this important topic. We will discuss how this partnership empowers women entrepreneurs in Telangana, the challenges that women entrepreneurs face, the kind of resources and support provided, and the future of women entrepreneurship in the state, said Ritu Shah.

FICCI Ladies Organization, FLO, has been at the forefront of promoting women’s entrepreneurship in India for several decades. Hyderabad, a city that has been making strides in the startup ecosystem in recent years, has been working towards creating a more diverse and inclusive startup ecosystem. We-Hub, an initiative of the Telangana government, aims to provide resources and support to women entrepreneurs in the state. T-Hub, a leading startup incubator in India based in Hyderabad, has been a key player in the startup ecosystem in Telangana, the FLO Chairperson added.

Adding more details, Ritu Shah said, FLO, Hyderabad, and T-Hub have partnered to promote diversity and inclusivity in the startup ecosystem and empower women entrepreneurs. This partnership will facilitate access to resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Telangana. The objective is to create a more equitable ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship among women, leading to the state’s growth and development of the startup ecosystem.