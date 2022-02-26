Florida Real Estate News by ABD Development Company for 2022

As the Florida real estate market continues its unprecedented growth, one established builder and community developer is more than ready to keep the pace in 2022. ABD Development Company, based in Davenport, is best known for most recently creating the Providence Golf Club Community southwest of Orlando as well as Toscana Palm Coast in Flagler, Florida.

ABD will be participating in the Parade of Homes events for both of these gated luxury communities this spring and summer. The Flagler Parade of Homes will be held April 23-May 1, 2022 and ABD will present Toscana Palm Coast and its Mediterranean-style homes just five miles from the Atlantic Ocean. The Orlando Parade of Homes will be held during the summer again this year, planned for June 18-26, 2022. ABD will have Providence and its golf course homes on display.

“It is significant to note that the Orlando Parade of Homes will be celebrating its 69th event in 2022 and ABD has been an award winning participant for 29 of those years,” shares Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “We are known for having built sold out communities all over the region and we are still going strong. Our custom home models, the Courtyard series of homes especially, are considered to be timeless classics.”

Along with the highly regarded Courtyard floor plan, ABD recently added the extra large FLEX model to its offerings in Providence Golf Club Community. The FLEX is a 2890 square foot home with four bedrooms and three and a half baths that offers multi-generational living, remote work/home office, or just a nice big home for resident families or vacation rentals. Currently available in Providence for home sites in Hampton Landing, the FLEX will also be offered in the upcoming Hampton Green neighborhood as well.

When asked for more information about what else to expect from the brand new Hampton Green homes at Providence Golf Club Community, ABD’s response is to wait and see when it releases sales this summer. The new neighborhood will be on the back nine of the highly rated Providence Golf Club, which is well loved by all who get to enjoy its elegant views and top notch facilities. The Providence gated community features low HOAs, no CDDs, and abundant amenities.