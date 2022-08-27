Floryo raises $2Mn in Pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital

Bengaluru, August 26, 2022: Fresh & customizable, value-added staples brand, Floryo has raised $2Mn in Pre Series A round led by 3ONE4 Capital. The new-age D2C brand also saw participation from prominent investors like Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura (Founder Licious), Kunal Shal (Founder Cred), Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta (Founder Boat), Varun Alagh (Founder Mamaearth), Rishi Vasudev (Founder G.O.AT Brandlabs), Vijay Arisetti (Founder MyGate) amongst others.

Floryo has also raised $400K in venture debt from Alteria Capital. The Bengaluru based brand will use the funds to expand its product line, strengthen the brand building channels and fuel its geographical expansion.

Floryo is a new age D2C brand, with a mission to reimagine the daily household consumption categories. Inspired by traditional practices & fueled by technology, it aims to disrupt the age-old supply chain practices followed by current incumbents in the FMCG space. At the core of Floryo is the promise to deliver the most responsibly sourced, freshly produced daily household staple products. The company has launched its first range of products with over 40 SKUs of freshly processed flour that are customized to meet functional nutrition requirements ranging from multigrain, diabetic care, cholesterol care, keto friendly, vegetable mix flours etc.

Floryo has tapped into a more sustainable and authentic way of producing flours. The stone-milled whole grain flours offered by the brand are milled-to-order & delivered at customer’s’ doorstep within 24Hrs, thus making it the freshest atta available in the market today. Moreover, customers can choose from various alternatives and customize their flours as per their preference. Aided by the technology, Floryo has set-up a flexible processing unit that not only allows it to process flours on-demand but also customize it to individual’s preference. It also offers online consultation on diet & nutrition through its in-house panel of expert nutritionists.

Talking about the brand, Manohar Kumar, CEO & Founder of Floryo, said, “Floryo is inspired by the traditional methods of processing food and we aim to disrupt the current packaged food landscape, especially in the value added staples segment, with the help of technology. At Floryo, we strongly believe that in food (packaged or otherwise), freshness is the key attribute & is a crucial marker of quality that precedes all the other attributes. Moreover, when it comes to nutrition one size doesn’t fit all. Hence customization of food for individuals – based on health and dietary needs, and for family – based on culture and taste preference is the future of packaged food. We are committed to work on product innovations with the help of technology to revolutionize the packaged food industry.”

At 3one4, we are excited to partner with Manohar and his team as they build out Floryo. With the rise in disposable income and increase in consumer interest towards healthier alternatives, daily consumption is a category that’s ripe for disruption. Floryo’s mission to provide fresh alternatives for daily nutrition consumption is quite an exciting one and we are privileged to be partners in their journey. – Nitya Agarwal, Vice President, Investments at 3ONE4 said,

While there has been a significant shift in behaviour towards conscious consumption of food choices, innovation has so far been largely towards supplemental food items which could lead to marginal health benefits for consumers. We are very excited to see how Floryo is solving this by making transformative changes in the “center of the plate” daily consumption through its fresh and value-added clean offering and we are thrilled to partner in their mission, said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital.