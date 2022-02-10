Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage

Flow Management Devices, LLC., (FMD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), is pleased to announce Mr. Faiz Alkalbi has joined the FMD Team as Regional Sales Manager. Faiz will be located in Dubai and focus on strengthening FMDs Small Volume Prover (SVP) presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

Faiz is an industry veteran and brings over twenty years of experience in petroleum measurement systems and measurement technology to FMD. Faiz received his Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of A.M.T.A. “I’ve had the privilege to know and work with Faiz several times over my career,” states Steve Stewart, VP of Business Development. “His professional background combined with his 20+ years in the Mid East area is a great fit for F.M.D. as we continue to expand our business internationally.”

Faiz’s new role as Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East and North Africa will enable FMD to better serve their existing customer base while expanding FMDs market share within that region. In addition to working with end-users in his territory, Faiz will also work closely with FMDs other International Distribution Partners and the Inside Sales Team at FMD.

Mike Brown, General Manager of Flow Management Devices, had the following comments, “Having Faiz join the Sales Team is a natural progression in maintaining our commitment to customer service excellence and growing our international business. We are happy to welcome Faiz to our Team and look forward to continued growth and success.”