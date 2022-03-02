flybig broadens its operational footprint flybig to start Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight operations from March 13

Hyderabad, March 02, 2022..….flybig a scheduled commuter airline operating under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) recently announced plans to increase its national footprint and operational network

It is adding 3 more cities viz. Hyderabad, Indore, Gondia, taking the total number of operational cities in its network from 8 to 11. It will start Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight operations from March 13. The booking tickets is just commenced

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today, on the new destination launch and network expansion, Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, CMD flybig, said, “it is flybig constant endeavour to rapidly expand capacity and build a strong pan-national regional commuter network in the untapped air travel markets of India. We are launching new routes in the heart of India – viz. Hyderabad in Telangana, Indore in MP, Gondia in Maharashtra, and to further augment this.

flybig launched its services in the North East in the second week of May 2021. Currently, it operates across 4 states and 8 destinations including Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lilabari, Rupsi (all in Assam), Agartala (Tripura) as well as Passighat & Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh). flybig has a fleet comprising of ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft with a total of 20 daily operational flights.

“flybig operational philosophy is to provide travellers with the option of transitioning from ‘Rail miles to Air miles’ – emphasizing flybig ambition to connect the country’s remote locations by air.” Capt. Mandavia added.