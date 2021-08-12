Flying Fur comes to Mumbai

In the midst of the pandemic where stepping out of our homes has become difficult, many pet parents are looking for creative home-bound services for their fur babies.

Flying Fur, a mobile pet grooming service, comes to you ensuring your pet’s comfort at your convenience! Flying Fur has expanded its pet grooming and spa services beyond Delhi to Mumbai. With just a phone call, professional groomers will be at your doorstep, providing your pets with the best grooming services and spa days.

Professionally trained, with more than 10 years of experience in the pet grooming industry, Flying Fur’s groomers are the best in the business. Their attentive staff pays close attention to your pet’s needs and treats your pet with the love, kindness and attention they deserve. Additionally, their groomers attend regular refresher courses to stay abreast of the latest styles and techniques in pet care.

For a comfortable bathing experience, Flying Fur’s mobile salon is equipped with hot and cold running water, heat and air for rapid drying, a full-sized tub, and an adjustable grooming table. They also provide customized, uninterrupted care for your pet in a peaceful, stress-free environment. The mobile salon provides a safe, clean, and healthy atmosphere devoid of crates or cages.

The Services provided include:

● Bath & Dry

● Full Body Haircut

● Nail Clipping

● Teeth Cleaning

● Ear Cleaning

● Sanitary Clipping

● Paw Massage

● Mouth Spray

● Spritz of Perfume

Go book your slots right away for the care that your pets need!

To Book Your Doorstep Appointment: Call +91-9911126262.

Website: https://flyingfur.in/

