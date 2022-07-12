flynas will connect both ancient cities with 2 weekly flights starting from 6th October 2022

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has announced the launch of its first direct flights between AlUla, the Saudi historical city located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, and the Egyptian capital, Cairo, starting from Thursday, 6th October 2022.

flynas will connect AlUla and Cairo via two weekly direct flights, scheduled on Saturdays and Thursdays, from AlUla International Airport to Cairo International Airport.

known for its historical, natural and geographical significance, and full of archaeological treasures from the Dadanite, Nabataean, Roman and old Islamic civilisations, AlUla is a destination that reveals 7000-year-old of human history. The city is an open air museum and is home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra – the famous Nabataean site with 110 well preserved tombs carved in the sandstone rocks and dating back to the first century B.C.E.

AlUla offers tourists a variety of curated experiences in heritage, art, culture, wellness and adventure. As a vital city located along the famous old incense-trading routes running from southern Arabia, north into Egypt and beyond, AlUla’s oases dotted the area and offered a much-needed respite for caravans of weary travellers, providing a welcoming place to rest, commune and recharge. AlUla is now reviving and celebrating its history by welcoming visitors again.

Combined with high quality services and first-rate accommodations nestled amongst the staggeringly beautiful desert landscapes, AlUla is being introduced to the world as a must-visit destination for every traveller looking for a unique experience.

In support of the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 plans to transform AlUla into a world-preferred tourist destination, flynas recently announced the resumption of its flights from AlUla to Riyadh, Dammam, and Dubai, with two weekly flights for each destination. Flynas was the first-ever airline to launch international scheduled flights to AlUla from Dubai back in November 2021.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft, and it has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.

Flights between AlUla and Cairo are available for sale through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.