flynt.social, a brand forward Influencer Marketing Agency targets 100 brands this year

July 21, 2022, National: flynt.social, a brand forward influencer marketing agency that provides strategy and creative ideation under the ambit of advocacy services, is looking to onboard 100 brands this year which are looking for more from their Influencer Marketing Partners.

With content and advocacy now blanketing the world, marketing dynamics have shifted to influencer marketing with a consistent above 25% growth (CAGR). As consumers get more and more saturated with information overload, 24×7, brands, and marketers are reaching out to influencers to access and target their hyper-niche audiences. Influencers today are better able to connect with community and audiences far more effectively and leverage millions of internet users in the country by creating content and conversations that are personal and unique to them, have a stronger connection, and are localised (be it language or other cultural context). Another shift that has taken place is the monetization of various social media platforms that gives marketers and brands the opportunity to exhibit their brands, convey their messages and weave their stories right into the consumer’s mind space.