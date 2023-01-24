FMCG Giant Bonn Group engages Channel Partners in Gwalior; plans to scale up the biscuit business in the MP market

Bonn Group of Industries, one of India’s leading manufacturers of FMCG Food products, is focused on establishing connections and building bonds of trust and successful partnerships with its massive channel partners’ network. The brand organized an exclusive channel partners’ meet in Gwalior, MP. Coming together to acknowledge performance and construct plans, the event was marked by insightful discussions and guidance by leaders. Besides being appreciated for achieving sales objectives through the hygienic distribution of products, the channel partners were also celebrated for being an integral part of the company’s progress journey.

The channel partners were also acknowledged for their efforts in helping the company to meet its Sales objectives by ensuring the hygienic distribution of Bonn Products across the state. The top deck from Bonn Group shared its vision to target double-digit growth and build the MP market as one of its prime markets. The objective of the meeting was to make the channel partner feel that they are very much a part of the Bonn Group of Industries and that their growth is an integral part of the company’s progress.

“With a well-established network in India, we endeavor to penetrate urban and semi-urban areas of MP through our highly committed channel partners & Sales Team; Distribution is the core of any FMCG business; therefore, we always make a conscious effort to align channel partners with Company’s way forward’’, said Mr. Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing, BONN Group of Industries.

“Gwalior channel partners’ meeting has helped us in identifying challenges & market gaps Madhya Pradesh market. Despite our good performance amid COVID, we want to take the game ahead by making the best of the coming quarter. The channel partners have been about our new products with which they can help us achieve pre-COVID sales numbers,” said Mr. Navdeep Chadha, VP Sales, Biscuit.

