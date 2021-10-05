FMCG Giant Bonn launches La Americana Gourmet Wholewheat Thin Crust Pizza Base for all Pizza lovers

With a rise in the trend of meals being cooked and enjoyed at home, the leading FMCG major’s gourmet product line: La Americana Gourmet lends a hand by bringing its Wholewheat Thin Crust Pizza base to the market for the progressive lifestyle-conscious consumers, who are demanding more options in the easy to make food category.

La Americana Gourmet Wholewheat Thin Crust Pizza Base is made with the finest wheat flour. It is made keeping in mind the authentic textures of traditional Italian pizza. This whole-wheat thin-crust Pizza base is made with no added preservatives and is the perfect crust for all your favorite toppings! Simply coat with a rich tomato base before layering a generous helping of mozzarella and your favorite toppings for a delicious Italian pizza, ready for the oven.

Speaking on the launch, Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries said, “Significant shifts in consumer preferences and higher demand for value products are some of the factors that lead to the launch of this particular product. The inclusion of this product in our portfolio is one more step towards increasing our penetration in states like Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Uttrakhand, Delhi, and NCR. The product has been developed after extensive consumer research and we are confident that it will soon be the preferred choice in its category amongst all pizza lovers. This deliciously light and crispy pizza base is perfect for whatever toppings you choose and ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes.”

With a shelf life of 5 days, La Americana Gourmet Wholewheat Thin Crust Pizza Base is available in a 200gms pack and is priced at INR 60. The product will be available on our e-commerce platform along with all retail outlets. The launch of this product is also a step forward in having a broader portfolio. Currently, La Americana Gourmet has a range of bread, bakery, cakes, and cookies. The brand will soon be coming up with new and innovative products that will not only be fulfilling in terms of health but also will be a treat to the taste buds.

As one of the largest segments in the food processing sector in India, the bakery industry offers huge opportunities for growth, innovation, and job generation which is also a few of the brand’s key objectives.

About Bonn Group

BONN is a quality-driven FMCG Company that was founded more than three decades ago in 1985 by the visionary Mr. Manjit Singh. The brand ‘BONN’ has become synonymous with Bread & Bakery in many cities in North India where the company enjoys a dominant market share. The head office is based in Ludhiana. The Group produces a range of food products including Bread, Biscuits, Cakes, Rusk, and Cookies that are sold in India and exported to about 55 countries in over three continents.

The company, the winner of the National Award for Quality Products from the government of India, has certifications like HACCP by ‘DNV’(a certificate body of Netherlands) and ISO 9001:2000 certifications by ‘DNV’. It is also approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards and has also got BRC Certification.

The company has 11 manufacturing plants spread all over north India. The company is fully integrated having its fleet of more than 500 trucks and an in-house setup for developing packaging.

BONN Group is a pioneer in starting the production of cookies on an industrial scale in India. The company is deemed to become the most preferred FMCG Food Brand with a Pan-India presence in the near future with bread, biscuits, Cake, Rusk, and other products.

Understanding the changing consumerism, the company has introduced La Americana Gourmet which comes with “NO ADDED Preservatives” targeting consumers looking for lifestyle food products. La Americana Gourmet is a brand that aims to offer an exclusive taste & experience and to make the consumers believe in quality & taste.