DUBLIN–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report – H1 2017” report to their offering.

FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report examines executives’ opinion about the business environment during H1 2017. It also highlights existing economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth outlook, spending patterns, and key priorities. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

The existing economic environment is stable for the FMCG industry, and customer confidence levels will remain positive during H1 2017. Survey results reveal that executives who operate in the Asia-Pacific and North America project a more favorable opinion about economic prospects in the region for H1 2017.

In the US, a rise in personal disposable income and household spending, growing consumer confidence, fall in unemployment rate, expected rise in GDP growth rate, and positive prospects for oil prices, are identified as the key contributing factors to this favorable opinion. The FMCG industry is expected to record higher expenditure towards new product development and marketing and advertising in H1 2017. Moreover, executives who operate in North America highlighted a focus on improving operational efficiency over the next six months.

Key Findings

– In total, 44% of survey respondents state that the current economic environment is stable, whereas 22% of respondents indicated that the economic condition is very favorable or favorable

– The positive outlook towards company growth over the next six months is highest among executives with business operations in Europe

– The majority of respondents with business operations in North America anticipate a significant increase in consumer confidence during the next six months

– Globally, 39% of FMCG industry executives expect an increase of 2% to 5.99% in the supplier prices of ingredients during the next six months

– Industry executives across the globe highlight the increasing tax burden and regulatory issues as pressing economical concerns that are likely to impact their company’s performance over the next six months