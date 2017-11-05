-The “FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report H2 2017” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report, “FMCG Industry Business Confidence Report H2 2017”, examines executives’ opinion about the business environment during H2 2017. It also highlights existing economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth outlook, spending patterns, and key priorities, including comparison for H1 2017 wherever applicable. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

The existing economic environment is stable for the FMCG industry, and customer confidence levels will remain constant during next six months. FMCG companies are positive about economic conditions in the Asia-Pacific region due to a growing population, rapid urbanization, and increase in household income among the middle class in China and India. Globally, the FMCG industry is expected to record higher expenditure on protecting the growing market share and improving operational efficiency in H2 2017. However, executives with business operations in North America expect an increase in semi-finished product prices during the next six months.

Scope of the Report:

In total, 44% of survey respondents state that the current economic environment is stable, whereas 22% of respondents indicated that the economic condition is very favorable or favorable.

The positive outlook towards company growth over the next six months is highest among executives with business operations in Europe.

The majority of respondents with business operations in North America anticipate a significant increase in consumer confidence during the next six months.

Globally, 39% of FMCG industry executives expect an increase of 2% to 5.99% at the supplier prices of ingredients during the next six months.

Industry executives across the globe highlight the increasing tax burden and regulatory issues as pressing economic concerns that are likely to impact their company’s performance over the next six months.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Definitions

Methodology and sample size

Respondent profile

Confidence indexes

Economic state, growth prospects and consumer confidence

Existing economic environment

Industry and company growth outlook

Expected change in consumer confidence

Supplier prices, staff headcount and sales performance

Supplier prices expectations

Anticipated change in staff headcount and sales projections

Anticipated change in spend on key activities

Business concerns and organizational priorities

Level of concerns and expected impact

Significance of potential business priorities

