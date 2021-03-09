‘Focusing on Self-Help Groups & Skilled Workforce will Amplify the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat’

We need to focus on self-help groups and skilled workforce for amplifying the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, mentioned Mr. Sudhir Gupta, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh (BJP) in a Webinar organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Mr. Sudhir Gupta, while discussing the problems and issues faced in Madhya Pradesh mentioned that the state has improved in agriculture and the economy of the state and has uplifted the rural conditions as well. He also mentioned that MP is also focusing on the MSME sector and are generating employment in this sector. He pondered upon various opportunities to small-scale industries and entrepreneurs leading to India’s growth & development and establishment of a supply chain as a necessity for the growing MSME sector.

He also emphasized on the need to focus on self-help groups and a skilled workforce. He mentioned that our nation needs to come together to encourage local businesses and products and stated the importance of increased advertising for promoting Vocal for Local.

Talking about the developments made in the agriculture sector, he lauded the efforts made by the government in the upliftment of the sector with the integration of digital services connecting it to the baseline and to the industry.

Mr. Gupta also touched upon significant contributions of women entrepreneurs in India’s growth and development and the Indian government’s efforts towards effective water supply management.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his presidential address deliberated about the importance of the country to be self-reliant and how this has become the mantra to strengthen the economy. He mentioned that the country needs to focus and work upon the 5 pillars for Self-Reliant India i.e. economy, infrastructure, system, demography, and demand.

Mr. Aggarwal shared that agriculture has been the strength towards the growth of the economy and also led to a boost in the demand. He also added that the New Education Policy (NEP) announced by the government will play a key role in creating a self-reliant India and open up the education sector for facilitating greater global exposure for Indian students.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Sr. Vice President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while proposing a formal vote of thanks to all the delegates and participants, mentioned that we are confident that we will achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2024 with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the measures taken for the upliftment of the various sectors of the economy. He also added that we also need to smoothen and strengthen Ease of Doing Business and the GST Act so that the MSME sector is able to work seamlessly.

Mr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman- Parliamentary Forum, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while moderating the technical session discussed the importance of making India Aatmanirbhar, which will lead to employment generation and growth of the nation.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General and Mr. Vikram Aggarwal, Co-Chairman-Industry Affairs Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also part of the session. The webinar was moderated by Dr. Yogesh Srivastav, Assistant Secretary General, PHD Chamber and was supported by M/s Asha Confectionary, MP. It was telecast on Sadhna Plus News & VIP News Channel and live on Youtube & Facebook. It received a viewership of lacs of people and was also attended by many senior PHD members along with industry stalwarts pan-India.