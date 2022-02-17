Food and Beverage Line-up at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach for February 2022

February 2022: Nestled amidst the shores of Juhu Beach overlooking the Arabian Sea, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach offers the perfect balance of nature and style with modern comfort. The hotel has an exciting line-up this February. Come indulge in a variety of offerings and soak in the breathtaking ocean view, when you visit. The hotel provides an #ALLSAFE experience, with the highest level of hygiene practices and safety precautions.

Theme Sunday brunches at The Square

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach presents exciting themed brunches, every Sunday at the all-day dining restaurant The Square. Gather your family and friends and enjoy a new experience each weekend. Along with the variety of cuisines and unlimited beverages, soak in the lively ambience and mesmerizing ocean view.

February 20: Barbeque & Grills Brunch

resh-off-the-grill food to satiate those barbecue cravings

February 27: Konkan Brunch

Sumptious and spicy Konkan flavours to tickle your tastebuds

The menu of this themed brunch epitomises a special combination of traditional and innovative recreations of Southern Indian cuisine, with its tastes, aromas & flavours of spices deeply embedded within them.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Every Sunday, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Say Cheers at Gadda Da Vida

A sunset experience with beach vibes never goes out of style! Gadda Da Vida at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach offers just that – a chilled cocktail in hand, lip-smacking finger food, endless conversation with friends while you breathe in the cool and salty ocean view ambience during the afternoon or catch the orange-yellow hues of the sun fading into the horizon later in the evening.

Unwind in true Gadda Da Vida style with an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. Cast your eyes across the calming waters while sipping on specialty drinks and feasting on delectable delights. This experience is definitely one for those who enjoy the finer things in life!

Venue: Gadda Da Vida at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: 2.00 pm – 1:30 am

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Lunch buffet at The Square

The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has a lunch buffet, which is the perfect option for a wholesome and tasty mid-day meal. The menu is rotational, so there are different food choices with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences each day.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Date and Time: Monday – Saturday, 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 6693 4444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com

Dinner Buffet at The Square

The dinner buffet at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is for those who would like to have a relaxed meal after a long day or spend time with family over a dinnertime meal. The menu includes continental, Indian and Asian food, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, which are different on a daily basis. The Square is a great place to relax and enjoy some downtime over an indulgent buffet.

Venue: The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: Every day, 7 pm to 11 pm

For reservations and more details: +91 22 66934444/ +91 93727 60066 or h6926-fb1@accor.com