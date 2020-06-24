Food Safety Department Of Coimbatore Requests For Supply Of Mirakle Drink To Aid 250 Frontline Workers

Coimbatore, 24 June 2020: Post the successful conclusion of research study recently at a Coimbatore hospital proving Mirakle’s validity; and Liposomal Oral Vitamin C Treatment being administrated to the patients at all Tamilnadu COVID hospitals- The Food Safety & Drug Administration Department, Coimbatore District, today requested for a 15 day supply of Mirakle drink for about 250 frontline workers.

Frontline workers, who have been imperial in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, stand accounted to be 10 to 15% of the total COVID-19 positive cases in the state. Whether they are the health care workers or essential personnel in other sectors that are helping our communities stay afloat, they are putting their health at risk.

The Food Safety & Drug Administration Department, Coimbatore District has requested Dr. Manikam Mahalingam, Chairman ABT Limited, Coimbatore to supply Mirakle drink; to ensure safety and to increase the immunity of the frontline workers. As a small gesture to acknowledge their incredible work they are doing, Mirakle shall be supplied to them at free of cost.

The focus of Mirakle is on Mitochondria- the powerhouse of the cell, which helps in building immunity of the body and aids in fight against viral infections. Mirakle further enhances the functioning of the Mitochondria by making Vitamin C, Lysine and Proline available in a proper ratio for the body within a Nano-particle wrapped with Phospholipids.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Dr. Manickam Mahalingam – Chairman & Managing Director, ABT Group and Mirakle Wellness Clinic, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to supply Mirakle drink to Frontline workers as they are pillars on which we are all standing during this tough time. Such group of workers may have nutritional insufficiencies due to various reasons like, long working hours, lack of sleep, poor intake of diet, dehydration, and many other conditions that may affect their nutritional status and their endurance levels. Vitamin C has always been an immunity booster and we have used the standard protocol and definition of this to heal our patients. We want to thank Food Safety and Drug administration, Coimbatore District for placing their faith in us. We look forward to reaching out to more of those affected and supply Mirakle drink that strongly believes that Vitamin C is the road to recover.”