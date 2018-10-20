Foodpanda acquires Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef

Foodpanda, India’s fastest growing food delivery company today announced its acquisition of Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef. Through this collaboration, Foodpanda marks its strategic entry into cloud kitchens and plans to launch its own brand of food products in different categories.

Foodpanda will build deeper capabilities to serve the diverse needs of millions of Indians by bringing different trusted offerings tailored to the needs of specific customer segments alongside an enhanced food ordering experience. With India’s largest food delivery network of 125,000 delivery partners, Foodpanda is well poised to address the increased demand on its platform.

Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Foodpanda India said, “At Foodpanda, we are committed to building for unique local tastes and palate choices of the Indian consumer. Through the Ola platform, we also have an unmatched access to over 150 million customers and an understanding of their preferences. We have been able to bring an enhanced experience for millions of customers over the past year. We aim to build India’s largest cloud kitchen network that will be a major step in further elevating the food experience for our customers.” He further added, “I am delighted to welcome the Holachef team on board and look forward to their joining us in our mission of delivering superior food experiences to a billion Indians.”

Saurabh Saxena, Co-founder of Holachef said, “Our mission with Holachef is to serve incredible food experiences to customers through kitchens with the highest quality & hygiene standards. We are delighted to join hands with Foodpanda, to accelerate our mission. We are thrilled to be part of Foodpanda’s and Ola’s passionate team that is truly changing the food experience for a billion Indians!”

As part of the acquisition, Foodpanda will take over Holachef’s business including its kitchens, equipment, as well as bring onboard the company’s employees. Holachef’s founders are set to join Foodpanda’s leadership team.