Foot care tips from Dr. Nirupama Parwanda, Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic

Winter is here.

With winters all set to give you a knock at your door, I hope you guys are well-prepared to deal with the struggles of skin care during this season. Your feet too require a lot of TLC in the winter! So without further ado let’s get started and discuss how you can make your feet look nice and pretty this season:

Sock it up-one of the easiest ways to take care of your feet is by wearing socks. Try to apply a good foot cream (in a circular motion) before you head to bed and cover your feet with socks to retain the moisture. You can even use olive oil or coconut oil on your feet.

Foot bath-another important thing for you is having a good foot bath at least once a week. Just take some lukewarm water and add a few drops of any essential oil along with a few drops of your regular body wash. Voila! You have your own luxurious foot bath. Just soak your feet in it for at least 15-20 minutes before you start rubbing your feet with a help of a soft toothbrush.

Stone it- in order to get rid of the dead skin cells on your feet, try to use a pumice stone. Don’t opt for the metal scrubbers available in the market. The key to soft skin is rubbing your feet gently with the stone. Use it nicely on your heels to make your skin even and soft.

Foot mask-just like our hair our feet need nourishment too. Today I’m going to share a very easy foot mask with you. Just take one banana, add few drops of coconut oil along with a couple of drops of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients thoroughly, apply the paste on your feet for at least 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Try to do this at least once a week for best results.

Nailed it-it’s very important for you to let your nails breath. Try removing your nail paint every week and avoid coating a new nail paint over the previous shade. It hardly takes five minutes to remove a nail paint but can be a very healthy habit to inculcate.

Chip it off- another important thing that you could add to your foot care regime is cutting your nails with a clipper on a regular basis. Avoid growing toenails and try to clean your nails regularly in order to remove any stuck debris inside them.

Sweating too much? –If your feet sweat too much during winters then one of the best ways to avoid any sweat smell or fungal infection is an apple cider vinegar foot bath. Simply add some apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water and dip your feet and relax. Avoid this if you have open wounds or cuts on your feet.

Exfoliate-simple sugar scrubs can do wonders on your skin. Not only will they help you in getting rid of the dead skin cells but they will also help you in removing tan. Just take two tablespoons of brown sugar, add two teaspoons of olive oil in it. Now scrub your feet with this paste for at least ten minutes before washing it off with cold water.