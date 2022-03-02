Football culture in European countries

Everyone in Europe is crazy about football. People take this sport very seriously, sometimes they are depressed for months when their team loses. Most of the time, national teams from the biggest nations of Europe end up winning international championships such as the world cup. There are many international competitions where the best teams can compete, and the people can get behind their teams and root for them. People outside of Europe sometimes don’t understand why Europeans love football so much, in this article we want to explain possible reasons behind it and bring some clarity to the question.

International competitions

First and foremost, football is popular in Europe because attending international matches can be a lot of fun. Europe is a small continent, with many nation states packed next to one another. People from one country can freely visit another country and cheer for their teams in official competitions. Not only is this a lot of fun, traveling for football can also be an eye-opening experience. Also, cheering for their national teams together helps people come together.

Not only that, but almost all European countries have excellent national football teams. Excellent footballers are able to put on a great display and a show of great skills. Due to this factor, even the people who wouldn’t normally like football are able to enjoy the experience of attending the matches in person. When the two teams who play each other are both amazing, the show becomes even more amazing than usual. This helps both sides improve and perform even better in the international football competitions.

Home of football

Also, football is so popular in Europe because that’s where it was born. England is where this sport originated back in the 12th century. Since then, this sport has become an integral part of European culture. Football was first widespread as a sport of the workers and unions. Industrial cities of England hosted dozens of teams as early as the 19th centuries.

Since its early origins, football has undergone a lot of transformations. In the last hundred years, football has finally settled in its final form we know today. Since then, the UEFA and FIFA have held international competitions where different football clubs can participate and win the status of the best team in Europe. These days, every major European country has its own regulatory body for organizing local tournaments. It’s not unusual for every small city and even small boroughs to have their own teams.

Simplicity of the sport

Europeans also love football because it’s simple and straightforward. Rules are easy to learn, and unlike other sports, football doesn’t require a significant investment in equipment. As long as you can find a field and a decent ball, you are good to go. The structure and formations are also flexible. You can play this sport even if it’s just two players, or a large group of people like twenty or even thirty individuals. This accessibility helped spread the popularity of the sport. Children of the old continent have played football since early childhood. Every school has its own football team, where kids can participate and attempt to win junior tournaments.

European footballers are paid handsomely, which motivates them to do a great job. As a result, even more people are interested in the sport, which further generates more revenues for football clubs. This creates a virtuous cycle, where the sport becomes exciting to watch. Thanks to these factors, football has become popular not only within Europe, but outside its borders as well. Top teams from Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and other top European championships have supporters from all continents of the world.

