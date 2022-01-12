Fooza is Delivering Happiness to COVID Patients

x

Kolkata, 12th January 2022: Fooza is collaborating with select food joints and home chefs to deliver food to the doorsteps of needy COVID patients for free. This is the first time in Eastern India that any food-tech delivery app has launched such an initiative. Mainly for areas in South Kolkata, the Fooza delivery team will pick up ready-to-eat food from the registered food service centres/kitchens and deliver to COVID patients –#DeliveringHappiness.

The Fooza app offers seamless delivery of food to the customer’s doorsteps. Fooza is an authentic food technology delivery platform as it allows customers to check reviews and ratings of the restaurants and individual food suppliers. Fooza has a wide delivery network to ensure quick food delivery anywhere in the Kolkata area. Fooza has always introduced breakthrough concepts to meet customer demands. Amidst the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, the growth of the business continues an upward trend.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Kapil Lohia, Co-Founder and CEO of Fooza, said, “I am very grateful to our local chefs and food partners for providing these meals, and I feel blessed that we can help those ill with COVID with timely delivery of home-cooked food. Delivery staff are essential, front-line workers supporting all of us during this pandemic, and I am very proud of our delivery team for stepping up to this effort. All our team members are fully vaccinated, and we are ensuring risk to them is minimized by providing contactless delivery and other safety measures.”

About Fooza: Fooza Foods Private Limited is a new food-tech company leading a new wave of innovation in India’s food technology, ordering and delivery business. For our customers, food is happiness! At Fooza, we focus on delivering happiness to our customers in three keyways:

We offer a world of food choices by bringing together multi-cuisine and speciality restaurants, experienced chefs, cloud kitchens, home kitchens all under one roof.

A dedicated delivery network that allows customers to order from a much wider area.

Technology that simplifies the food ordering process and incents our customers to use Fooza ahead of our competition.

Fooza started operations in Kolkata in Dec 2020 and plans to expand to select Tier 1 and 2 Indian cities using a socially responsible, low-cost, and ultra-local “pod” model.