Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023: Discovering and honouring excellence in young Indians for ten years

New Delhi, 30th January 2023: Every year, Forbes India 30 Under 30 highlights 30 individuals who are exceptional in their fields. Now in its tenth year, the winners of the 2023 list are no different.

It was 10 years ago in 2014 when we first published the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list. You’ll recognise some of our winners from the Class of 2014 who are making waves even today—Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola; Rajkummar Rao, actor; Pooja Dhingra, Le15; Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja of Shivan and Narresh; Cheteshwar Pujara, cricketer, to name a few.

Over the years, the Forbes India 30 Under 30 winners have represented young and upcoming talents and businesses across the most relevant sectors in the day. From 14 categories in 2014 to 21 in 2023, we have been restrained while adding new categories or dropping them, to ensure we don’t leave out any new trends emerging in business. This year, cryptocurrency is now Web3 to account for advancements in the sector in Metaverse and Web3.

This year, its 10th, the Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni club will be 300-strong and we can safely claim that we’ve had many hits. Take Nikhil Kamath, for instance, who was featured on the list in 2016 when he was 29. Zerodha has changed the stock market investing landscape for retail investors in the country. Today, he’s one of India’s youngest billionaires. The Class of 2016 also featured the cofounders of Postman—Abhinav Asthana, Abhijit Kane and Ankit Sobti—that has now put India on the global tech map and is transforming the way developers world over look at software by taking an ‘API-first approach’.

Then there’s Swiggy from 2017 as well as Pharmeasy from the same year, and Sharechat, and RazorPay. Ather Energy, Bellatrix Aerospace, and Meesho from 2018. Ninjacart, smallcase, Wakefit, and Porter from 2019. Bira, BharatAgri, and SleepyOwl from 2020.

Our mantra to pick the class of 30 Under 30 has always been to discover the young before they make it big, and our success transcends business, to entertainment and sports as well. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu (Class of 2017); Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar (Class of 2018); Vijay Deverakonda (Class of 2019); Sai Pallavi (Class of 2020) represent the esteemed alumni in entertainment. In sports, Anirban Lahiri, Dipa Karmakar (Class of 2016); Aditi Ashok (Class of 2017); Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur (Class of 2018); Neeraj Chopra, Smriti Mandhana and Hima Das (Class of 2019), to name a few in sports, have gone on to put India on the map in their own tracks and fields and won international acclaim.

The Class of 2023 will be no different. 30 achievers across 21 categories, picked by an expert jury for each category have strived to reach here and will continue to build businesses to last, and careers to reckon with. They will bridge crucial gaps in the dynamic Indian market with their startups and win accolades for the country in their respective sectors. The youngest on the list this year is only 21 and his startup in Climate Change & Clean Energy represents a thinking young generation that is interested in solving the most pertinent problems of the world today and not just creating wealth or fame.

“The 2023 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list is about those free spirits that dare to be different and break existing rules,” Brian Carvalho, editor, of Forbes India, says.

Meet the Class of 2023 https://www.forbesindia.com/lists/30-under-30-2023/ —they are, like most of our alumni in their day, only getting started!