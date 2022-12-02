Forbes India 30 Under 30 Soiree – An Evening Celebrating The Young Disruptors And Gamechangers Of India

2nd December 2022: Forbes India, India’s leading media brand for innovation and entrepreneurship, is celebrating the disruptors and changemakers under the age of 30. It is no mean feat to make a name for oneself in a dynamic economy like India and the 30 winners of the 2022 edition of the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list are clear examples of the same.

The 2022 Forbes India 30 Under 30 list, published early this year, is a picture of diversity across dimensions from gender to geography. Released annually, the list aims to highlight stories of these young achievers representing the many India’s we live in and how success is genuinely democratic (the 2023 30 Under 30 list will be released early next year). A grand soiree to celebrate the Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2022 list will be held on 2nd December, 2022 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Drawn from a cross-section of entrepreneurs, professionals, designers, influencers and sportspersons, the list puts the spotlight on the dynamic young achievers of the country. These young stars have earned their rightful place on this list after a rigorous shortlisting process by the Forbes India team as well as a distinguished jury. Eminent names on the jury include adman Sonal Dabral; Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director, Sequoia India; YouTuber Bhuvan Bam; Film director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK; Nirmal Jain, Founder & Chairman, IIFL; Pooja Dhingra, Founder, Le 15 Patisserie; Chef and Actor Ranveer Brar; and Music Producer and DJ Nucleya.

A third of the Class of 2022 comprises women, there is one unicorn on the list, the youngest listee is a 20-year-old, and five listees have an international footprint.

Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India

Speaking about the list, Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, said, “30 Under 30 is one of our most awaited offerings. Compiling the list is an exercise we all look forward to, as the four-month long process and in-depth interactions give us deep insights into the new generation of business leaders.”

Preeti Sahni, Chief Operating Officer, Forbes India

Sharing her thoughts on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2022 list, Preeti Sahni, Chief Operating Officer, Forbes India, said, “The Forbes India 30 Under 30 list is a shining example of what one can achieve with sheer determination, irrespective of the adversities faced. Every person on this list richly deserves the adulation they are bound to enjoy in the years to come. This is a compilation that we are truly proud of, and we wish the winners much success in their endeavours.”