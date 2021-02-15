Forensic Psychologist Exposes the Minds of Serial Killers in New True Crime Title from WildBlue Press

Denver, CO : “Serial Killers: 101 Questions True Crime Fans Ask” by Joni Johnston, Psy.D. will be published on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, by WildBlue Press in ebook and trade paperback formats. The true crime title features common questions Johnston has been asked about the minds of serial killers supported by real-life examples of serial murderers from around the globe.

Johnston’s new title combines her more than twenty-five years of practice as a forensic psychologist, private investigator, and crime writer. Serial Killers dives into the case files of the most infamous murderers in history, and answers the questions true crime fans have been dying to ask.

Serial killers haunt our dreams and inspire the terrifying villains of TV shows and horror movies. But how much do you really know about the minds behind the world’s deadliest killers? What drives these murderers to kill and kill again? And what fuels our fascination with the true stories of their horrific crimes? Find out in “Serial Killers: 101 Questions True Crime Fans Ask” by Joni Johnston, Psy.D.