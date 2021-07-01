Forest Minister Mr. K. Ramachandran inaugurates welfare distribution

Karunya Deemed University and Seesha Non –profit organization distributed welfare services to the Tribal people who are living near Siruvani during the function on 29.6.2021. As per the guidelines from the Chancellor of Karunya (deemed to be University) and the Founder of Seesha non-profit organization Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, Seesha extended its services to the deprived, elderly and women to enlighten their life through education, medical services, hygiene and economic betterment. At present during this pandemic, Seesha distributes free medicines and dry rations to the nearby villages. To inaugurate these welfare services, the function started by 9.30 a.m at the University auditorium with “Tamil Thaai Vazhthu”. Welcome address was given by the Chief Operating Officer Dr. Samuel Thomas, Seesha. University’s Registrar Dr. Elijah Blessing honoured the Chief Guest Mr. K. Ramachandran (Forest Minister) with a Shawl; Pro vice Chancellor Dr. E.J. James honoured the former minister Mr.Pongalur Palanichamy and Mr. N. Karthick, former MLA with a shawl.

The minister who presided the function gave a felicitation and said the new government in Tamil Nadu under Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK) is having exotic plans, instantaneous actions and rapid Vaccination delivery to the people the number of infections has tremendously decreased. From 6000 to 600 the Covid infection has been reduced in Coimbatore district. Also the Tamil Nadu government started distributing dry rations to people for their daily living. As government is also providing lot of welfare measures to the tribal community I am glad that Seesha is also providing welfare services to tribes through their medical services like the TN government. I earnestly wish them to continue their services. I urge all the public to vaccinate yourself from this Covid infection without hesitation, the minister added. 500 tribal and less privileged families were given rice, wheat flour, sugar, cooking oil and masala powders on the account of Dr. Paul Dhinakaran’s granddaughter Baby. Katelyn Anna’s birthday. 10 free sewing machines were given to tribal women who learnt tailoring course from Seesha’s tailoring centre. The minister inaugurated the Chief Minister’s extended medical insurance scheme and also opened the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) worth 40 laks.

Staffs from Karunya Institute of Technology, dignitaries from Dravida Munetra Kazhagam and the public attended the function. Staff and volunteers of SEESHA organized the event in a special way.