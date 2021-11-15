Forever Living Products India Celebrated Success Day of Forever Business Owners

Mr. Harish Singla Country Sales Manager with the Managers at Success Day Celebrations of Forever Living Products India
New Delhi, 15th November 2021

FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS INDIA which offers health, beauty and wellness products based on Aloe Vera celebrated the success day and achievement of Forever Business Owners. The Power Packed event held at Thyagraj stadium was attended by around 5000 young and enthusiastic audience from all over North India, especially from Delhi – NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager – Forever Living Products India addressing the audience on the Occasion of Delhi Success Day of Forever Living Products India

The business owners were recognised on stage by the Country Sales Manager, Mr. Harish Singla for their achievements. The achievers motivated the audiences with their successful speeches. The audience was spellbound seeing the incredible transformation of people in Forever from ordinary to extraordinary.

Forever Living Products India is the world’s largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of Aloe Vera products worldwide and manages its own production and commercial chain, “from plant to product to you”. They are constantly developing innovative products and a wider range of products aimed at both helping people to adopt a healthy lifestyle but also offering an income opportunity for those with business ambitions.

