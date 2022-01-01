Forever Living Products India distributes N-95 masks under their CSR Initiative

New Delhi, 1st Jan 2022

x

In a noble CSR initiative Forever Living Products India which aims to unleash entrepreneurial opportunities for millions of Indians, especially women and youth and also offers health, beauty, and wellness products based on Aloe Vera today distributed special N-95 Masks at Goonj.

Goonj is a non-governmental organization headquartered in New Delhi India which undertakes disaster relief, humanitarian aid and community development in parts of 23 states across India.

Over the last few decades, FLP has fostered a strong emotional connect with Indians and demonstrated admiration and respect for the country’s traditions through its initiatives on respect for nature. Forever is always dedicated to doing their part to positively impact the environment.

Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager FLP India said, “As a responsible and caring brand, FLP India has been leading on the CSR front since the beginning whether its contributing 2 million meals for Rise against hunger or contributing 100 thousand USD to PM Care Fund. Under the Forever Giving CSR Programme, today we distributed over 5000 masks to the NGO Goonj which will be further distributed to few of the adopted villages by Goonj to create a Safe and Healthy Environment for masses. I also like to thank Indian social entrepreneur Mr. Anshu Gupta, for giving us an opportunity to participate in this noble cause for society. “Adds Mr. Singla.

Forever Giving Foundation is a special CSR initiative by FLP wherein they have chosen to make a difference around the world by providing funds, facilities and education to help fight against poverty, hunger and the lack of medical services for children. Rise against Hunger and care for the wildlife injured and displaced during catastrophic wildfires are some of the endeavors taken by FLP, globally.