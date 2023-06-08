Forever New India Surpasses 200 Crore+ Revenue Milestone in Under a Year

Delhi, 8 June 2023: Forever New is an illustrious fashion empire hailing from the vibrant city of Melbourne, Australia. Since its inception in the twilight of 2006, this extraordinary brand has rapidly ascended to become one of the most revered and fastest-growing Australian marvels. With a presence in over 250 stores across seven countries, Forever New has garnered a reputation for its celebration of feminine beauty and distinctive style that permeates every aspect of its creations. Forever New India, the epitome of style and elegance, is delighted to announce a remarkable milestone in its journey. In less than a year, the brand has achieved a staggering revenue of over Rs. 200 crores, establishing itself as the fastest-growing high-premium fashion brand in the country.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans, Forever New India has embarked on a rapid expansion strategy with a keen focus on tier 2 and 3 cities. This impressive achievement is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering exquisite dresses that embody timeless beauty and unparalleled style.

Forever New India is renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship, timeless collection, and signature prints that stand out in a crowded marketplace. Each piece is meticulously designed to reflect the brand’s dedication to excellence. With 38 exclusive business outlets, over 40+ concession stores, and the iconic Pooja Hegde as the brand ambassador, Forever New India has established an impressive brand presence and enhanced accessibility for its valued customers. The brand’s commitment to reaching its audience is further reflected in its availability in all leading malls across the country. Customers can also conveniently explore and delve into the world of Forever New India through its user-friendly website and online presence in major online marketplaces, which contribute to a significant 28-30% of the brand’s overall business.

In an exciting development, Forever New India is poised to make an indelible mark in the handbag category. By expanding its presence in this segment, the brand is strengthening its foothold as a comprehensive fashion destination, catering to the diverse needs and desires of its esteemed customers. The brand envisions a promising future in the footwear market, further enriching its product portfolio and indulging fashion enthusiasts from head to toe.

Speaking about this extraordinary achievement, Mr. Dhruv, Country Head of Forever New India, expressed his delight, stating, “Forever New has achieved a stupendous growth of 90% over 2019. The company achieved sales of Rs. 200 crores for the financial year and very impressive growth in profitability, in spite of being challenged by the pandemic that impacted fashion brands’ consumption severely across the world and in India. This growth trajectory was led by the outstanding in-trend and yet classic fashion quotient of Forever New styles and their impeccable quality built on a very sound platform of sustainability since 2020-21. The teams at Forever New were pioneers in the deployment of personalized communication to their ‘Allure’ loyalty program members and strategically rolled out many consumer-centric initiatives such as ‘virtual shopping’ and ‘home shopping’ during the pandemic and continue to provide that service. Forever New also strengthened its E-Commerce business and was again at the forefront as a partner with Myntra to start Omni channel sales in 2020. The brand appointed superstar actress Pooja Hegde as its new Brand Ambassador which elevated the overall brand reach and its presence. Coupled with their star power and the massive ‘A Hundred Influencer’ Program, the brand was able to catapult to extraordinary success in just two short years after the end of the disruption caused by the pandemic in 2021. During this period, it has been adjudged as a ‘Great Place To Work’ and also the ‘Top 10 Companies in India to Work at For Women’ for the year 2022-23. Sixty per cent of the employees at Forever New are women – Dhruv Bogra, Country Director -India and Southeast Asia”

Forever New India, driven by an unyielding devotion to offer a realm of unmatched style and transcend the boundaries of the fashion landscape, has emerged triumphant in its meteoric rise and garnered a loyal customer base across the country.