Forever New Powers its Omnichannel Business with Unicommerce Tech Stack

27th April 2023 | New Delhi: Forever New, a Melbourne-based premium fashion brand, has deployed the end-to-end post purchase technology stack of Unicommerce to strengthen its omnichannel operations. Forever New is leveraging technology to build robust operations and enhance consumers’ shopping experience. The company decided to enhance its tech stack with the Unicommerce Omnichannel application after using order management and warehouse management applications for over five years.

The omnichannel platform by Unicommerce will allow the company to improve the consumer shopping experience by connecting all online and offline sales channels on a single platform. The company has successfully deployed end-to-end solutions at 38 stores and 1 warehouse located throughout the country. Additionally, Forever New intends to integrate more stores into the platform in the coming years.

The integration of all the stores and its warehouse on a centralized platform will allow Forever New to offer ship from store service to its customers further enabling the brand to switch orders between its warehouse and stores thereby exposing more inventory and wider assortment leading to faster service. It will also enable them to optimize operational processes while providing a holistic brand experience and increasing upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

At present, the company has a sizable catalog count of items available on multiple marketplaces as well as its own website and physical stores. The brand strives to maintain a consumer-centric approach by leveraging Unicommerce’s technology suite to improve the post-purchase experience.

Speaking about the company’s Omnichannel vision and partnership with Unicommerce Dhruv Bogra, Country Head, Forever New said, “We have made Omnichannel capabilities a top priority in order to provide excellent customer satisfaction. Our company has been focusing on this area for the past couple of years and has a long-standing partnership with Unicommerce. The technology provided by Unicommerce will help further strengthen our operations across India and enhance the shopping experience for our patrons who enjoy exploring new collections across various sales channels. With Unicommerce’s complete tech stack, we are confident that we can offer an exceptional shopping experience to our customers.

Talking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said “We have always focused on empowering our clients with technology to enhance the post-purchase experience and streamline operations. Our order management and warehouse management application has helped so many brands in their e-commerce operations and now our Omnichannel application has further strengthened our products portfolio, enabling brands to offer a seamless shopping experience through a single stack. We have a long-standing association with Forever New and we are truly glad to power the brand’s operations with technology to enhance the shopping experience of their consumers.”.

India’s retail industry is witnessing extensive overhauling as businesses embed technology at the heart of their operations. As omnichannel becomes a must-have feature for retail companies to enhance the post-purchase experience of end consumers, Unicommerce is facilitating the growth stories of many leading retail brands across the country. With an extensive integration network across multiple Marketplaces & Carts, 3PL service providers, POS systems, ERPs, and accounting software, the company currently works with businesses across multiple sectors.