Forevermark spring summer trend report 2020

Forevermark unveils its Spring-Summer Trend Report for 2020. Developed at Forevermark’s Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, two key themes have been identified to inspire and shape desire for diamonds in Spring Summer 2020.

“From finding personal fulfilment, and creating meaningful design, to protecting our precious planet, and the value of empowerment and acceptance, the Forevermark 2020 Trend Book speaks to important truths about the choices we make as we live our lives, and the legacy we wish to leave.” says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark. “Across these inspiring trends, the essential concepts are translated into a rich array of design solutions at the very heart of which sit beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds.”.

Spring/Summer 2020 Trends

URBAN NATURE

The challenges our planet currently faces have opened a space for design that addresses important topics such as climate change, sustainability and the protection of endangered habitats and species.

With many of us now living in urban environments, jewellery that suggests a harmonious connection to the natural world speaks to our hope for a positive future. Botanical forms such as flowers, leaves and tendrils combine with sculptural outlines, dramatic planes, and abstract symmetries to create a striking new design language.

Silhouettes that are part organic, part architectural are conjured from precious metals such as white and black gold. Spectacular settings hold beautifully cut diamonds in designs that entwine fingers, cascade from ears and lovingly embrace wrists and necks. The designs that bloom from these ideas will appeal to an urban tribe that remains acutely in tune with the earth.

“More than a trend, Urban Nature is a whole philosophy of life whose ethos is the protection of our beloved planet. In designs where urban drama and nature’s bounty come together, we are reminded of the beauty that grows when perfect harmony is achieved.” says Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark.

OPEN MIND

Open Mind is an ode to those free-spirited individuals who have unbounded curiosity about the world around them. They reject stereotypes, whilst celebrating the liberties that allow them to define their preferred way of life, championing the rights of others to express alternative opinions and lifestyles.

Jewellery inspired by Open Mind has an informal, joyful quality. As new design boundaries are explored and pushed, playful, experimental forms emerge. When baguette diamonds take centre stage, scintillating silhouettes are the thrilling result. A rainbow palette of enamel colours adds to the sense of enchanted wonder in designs that trigger a jubilant emotional response.

“The fact that Open Mind works on many levels is what makes it such an important and relevant concept right now. It is a reminder to protect our liberties, whilst at the same time seizing life’s opportunities and celebrating them with a happy-go-lucky vibe.”