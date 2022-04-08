Formal employment for India’s 390 million informal workforce: Indian Staffing Federation’s new Executive Board shares vision

New Delhi, 8th April 2022: Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body representing the staffing/private employment services industry in India, today announced ISF’s newly-elected Executive Board 2022-24 and their vision to bring formal employment to India’s 390 million informal workforce. By bringing the informal workforce into formal employment the board vowed dignity of labour, minimum wage protection and social security for them. Today, India is ranked 5th globally (as per World Employment Confederation Economic Report) in the formal flexi workers sector with 3.3 million formal contract workers, whereas 390 million are bereft of the minimum social and wage security.

Indian Staffing Federation’s 12 member board will take charge on in the first week of April. Lohit Bhatia, President – Workforce , Quess Corp has been re-elected as President, Indian Staffing Federation, while Pramod Pachisia, COO, 2coms Consulting Private Limited has been elected as Vice President.

The ten-member Executive Board Members who join the President, Vice President to lead various initiatives of the federation in next two years (2022-24) are:

• Farhan Azmi, Founder & MD, Futurz Staffing Solutions PL

• Mehul Shah, MD, Collabera Technologies

• Narayan Bhargava, Chairman, Calibehr Business Support Services PL

• R P Yadav, Chairman & MD, Genius Consultants

• Sanju Ballurkar, President (Experis), ManpowerGroup India

• Suhas Basakhetre, MD, Prompt Personnel Pvt Ltd.

• Sunil Chemmankotil, SVP & Head Specialized Staffing, Teamlease Services Ltd.

• Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India

• Tapasi Chakraborty, CEO, Astute Outsourcing Services P L

• Somnath Banerjee, Director, Orion Corporate Alliance PL

On being re-elected, Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation shared, “It is a humbling experience when our 100 staffing member companies choose the twelve industry colleagues to represent the industry on critical issues that can foster formal employment generation though staffing and outsourcing. India is one of the largest Global staffing markets with a consistent growth of 16-20% CAGR and this is poised to grow even faster as formalization assist staffing penetration in Indian employment in coming years. The Executive Board with me and the secretariat will ensure that we continue our efforts with Government of India and states, especially in supporting the implementation of the most crucial labour codes that will further aid and attract investors to India and fuel job growth in the formal economy.”

Pramod Pachisia, who takes on the role of Vice President, Indian Staffing Federation highlighted, “The methods of doing business have evolved post pandemic. Organizations increasingly want to engage contract workforce and staffing companies due to the flexibility required in business. Skilling and Upskilling of talent is the need of hour more than ever before due to the large-scale changes taking place in organizations of all size. The skill gap in the available workforce only increases the need for organizations for exercising all available employment formats to remain productive and competitive. Through staffing Companies, freshers often find their first job which becomes the stepping stone for them to join formal jobs in the industry. It will be the endeavor of the federation to increase formal opportunities and allow the young workforce be employed through formal employment channels. The efforts to building a formal employment roadmap also goes through the staffing companies associating with the skilling ecosystem.”

The executive board firmly believes, the country which is proud to be the ‘youngest’ workforce of the world and is working to build the trust for Ease of doing business, requires a vital push for Formal Employment to raise Sustainable Livelihood through Social Security protection for over 390mn informal labour workforce.