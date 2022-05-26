Former CEO of Veolia Transportation and Transdev North America Joins BILITI Electric’s Board

New Delhi. 26th May 2022 – BILITI Electric, a pioneer in compact electric vehicles and affordable mobility solutions, today announced that mobility veteran Mark Joseph has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Joseph has over 30 years of leadership experience with both public and private transportation organizations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and South America. Currently, he is serving as the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, a leading Washington-based advisory firm working with growth-stage companies in the mobility, automotive and energy sectors. Mark is a board member of First Transit, one of the largest private operators of Public Transit, and private shuttles in North America (EQT), and is a board member of SAFE (Securing America’s Future Energy). He is also advising NextGear Ventures, one of the leading mobility accelerators in the world working with automotive OEMs, autonomous technology companies, and transit operators.

Prior to founding Mobitas Advisors, Joseph served as the global Chief Development Officer for the Transdev Group, following a 11-year stint as CEO and Vice-Chairman of Transdev North America. Over more than 17 years at Veolia and Transdev North America, Joseph grew the business from $50 million to $1.5 billion in annual revenue. The Transdev Group is one of the largest mobility and transportation companies in the world providing services – including bus, commuter rail, streetcar, light rail, paratransit, taxi, shuttle, and black car.

“I am impressed with Biliti’s approach towards realizing their vision to electrify last-mile mobility across the globe,” said Joseph. “Biliti’s customer centric approach enabled them to design a robust electric three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) with the first of its kind quick battery swapping system. I believe there will be a continued shift towards micro warehousing within cities globally. Biliti is well positioned with their compact EV solutions that have a proven track record in the hyper-local and last mile logistics space. I’m excited and looking forward to helping them with their global expansion.”

“We are delighted to have Mr. Joseph on board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping Biliti Electric meet the challenge of electrifying last-mile, globally with our affordable and scalable mobility solutions. His strategic approach and management capabilities have helped shape companies into leading national and global forces. Joseph’s appointment brings considerable strength and diversity to our leadership team.” said BILITI Electric’s CEO, Mr. Rahul Gayam.

Biliti’s Taskman™ (compact EV) has been ground-tested by e-commerce and last mile delivery giants such as Amazon, Walmart (Flipkart), IKEA, SokoWatch, BigBasket (Tata), Zomato, and several others in the US, UK, EU, India, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. The vehicle is a smart, efficient, and economical way to deliver goods and packages for the all-important last-mile. Biliti’s Taskman™ has seen a collective mileage of over 20 million miles and delivered 12+ million packages so far across the globe.