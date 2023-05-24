Former Pega India MD Suman Reddy launches Bluevoir, a Pega Ventures-funded company

India, May 24, 2023: Former Pega India MD, Suman Eadunuri Reddy, today announced the launch of Bluevoir – a global IT solutions and services company, comprising the best-of-breed low-code digital transformers who will help enable digital breakthroughs through unparalleled delivery of disruptive digital solutions. The entrepreneurial venture is founded with the mission to reimagine digitalization for businesses and take an innovative approach to engineer action-driven insights utilizing the Pega Platform™ and Pega Express Methodology.

Prior to this venture, Suman dedicated 18 years of leadership at NASDAQ-listed, Pegasystems. During his tenure as Managing Director, Pega India, he established the R&D centre of the company in India and empowered it to grow exponentially during his time. He has a proven track record of successfully delivering world-class services to Fortune 500 companies and developing cutting-edge enterprise systems for providing market-leading innovative solutions. He is a globally recognized thought leader and an excellent mentor for tech entrepreneurs in an ever-changing tech landscape. With the genesis of Bluevoir, he has utilized his industry experience and in-depth knowledge of Pega to place customer success at the forefront through empowered digitalization, incomparable talent, and non-fungible expertise.

Suman Reddy, CEO and Founder, Bluevoir, commented, “I am delighted to embark on my second entrepreneurial path and lead the company in setting the benchmark for providing the best client experiences. During my tenure at Pega, I realized the need for an exceptional partner that can provide the best-digitized journeys. We understand this dynamic business landscape, which is why Bluevoir is well-positioned to deliver high-quality implementations of Pega solutions efficiently across all our offerings.”

He further added, “While Bluevoir is a global organization, India will play a key role. India’s vast talent pool has been essential in advancing numerous corporate powerhouses. Therefore, we are proud to collaborate with a high-caliber team committed to co-creating and delivering our customers world-class Pega solutions through cutting-edge technology and consultancy. We are also planning to expand our presence and are looking at some of the best talents in the industry who will be equally passionate to excel with us.”

Congratulating Suman on the launch, John Higgins, chief of client and partner success, Pegasystems, said, “We are thrilled to have Bluevoir as our partner. Suman and his dedicated team of visionaries bring a wealth of experience in technology and business. Today, businesses are aggressively adopting technologies to outmaneuver complexities and extend an optimal customer experience. With Pega’s industry-leading solutions and Bluevoir’s expertise, this partnership will enable businesses to realize and unlock their growth potential.”

Bluevoir’s core offerings will focus on a world-class Pega global delivery specializing in deep technical skills across the Pega platform, 1:1 customer engagement, and customer service with industry domain knowledge to deliver best-in-class solutions adopting Pega Express Methodology.