Former Steve Jobs Engineer Creates BidToTalk™ Platform for Influencer Revenue

BidToTalk leverages the network effect of millions of influencers promoting to 3.8 billion followers by offering influencers a new way to monetize their audiences. With plans to go public in 2021, their Wefunder campaign has already garnered more than $180,000 from 83 investors taking their total investment to $216,000 (including $36,000 seed money).

Why It Matters

There are only a few marketplaces that provide a platform for audience monetization including Patreon, Cameo, and Superpeer. BidToTalk will stand out by allowing users to bid for time slots for one-on-one video calls creating excitement for the buyers and potentially allowing the market to set a higher price than the influencers may have set for themselves. This creates a strong incentive for influencers to adopt BidToTalk for the chance to earn more per engagement.

Millions of people are looking for ways to work remotely in the age of COVID-19, which means the opportunity is high. Influencers promote their page to their own audience, bringing new users to the platform and raising awareness organically. The company charges 20% on every video call.

Ted Cohn, CEO/CTO worked for Steve Jobs at NeXT, tech-led Nook development for Barnes & Noble, co-founded Ugobe as CTO that launched lifelike Pleo the robotic dinosaur, has authored 10 technology patents, and is extremely qualified and ready to move quickly.