Former Western Union MD Anil Kapur to head Alariss Global in India

September 09, 2022, New Delhi:

Alariss Global, a US-based business expansion platform, today announced that it has appointed Anil Kapur as its Managing Director, India, and the Asia Pacific. Currently also serving startups from the UK, China, Singapore, Nigeria, Germany, Canada, Spain, and Israel, Alariss Global has made a special commitment to India by opening its first overseas office here. The company has already identified thousands of high-potential Indian companies that could enter the United States in the next few years. A cross-border industry veteran, Anil will lead global expansion and revenue for Alariss Global across India and Asia Pacific region.

Anil Kapur was previously Managing Director, India, South Asia and Southeast Asia for Western Union and later Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific for Moneygram. He has been an executive in the cross-border business and globalization space for over three decades and has held regional executive leadership positions across India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and, more broadly, the Asia Pacific region. “India and Asia Pacific are economic hubs with immense growth potential, and it is a delight to have a cross-border veteran with decades of executive leadership experience and deep industry expertise leading our most important region,” said Joyce Zhang Gray, CEO, Alariss Global. “We are excited to have Anil on board during the next stage of our journey as we expand our global impact,” she added.

Anil led the growth of Western Union in India from inception to making it the single largest market for the company across 200 countries. Under Anil‘s leadership in India, Western Union partnered with most of the top ten public sector banks, many large financial and retail enterprises, and India Post, making Western Union a household name while facilitating billions of dollars of foreign exchange. He then went on to lead the company’s business across India, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Anil is delighted to come on board Alariss Global as Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, to help scale their business in India and across the broader Asia region. “Having worked with US global enterprises to scale their business in India and Asia, it is now a wonderful opportunity to help Indian early stage, growth companies to become truly global enterprises by expanding their business and services in the US market,” said Kapur.

Alariss Global is a Silicon Valley-based company that serves as a one-stop-shop for a foreign company launching in the US. Through Alariss’ platform, Indian startups can recruit their US country manager and sales team, provide benefits, account for local regulations and taxes, and also search for a suite of other solutions, including banking, legal, accounting, immigration, and office rental, in a matter of days.