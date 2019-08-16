Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad inaugurates its first neurosciences OPD in Palwal

Pioneering in providing latest in healthcare across Delhi NCR and North India, Fortis Hospital Faridabad has now extended its services at Palwal with the inauguration of its first Neuroscience OPD at Apex Hospital today. This is aimed at benefitting residents of Palwal and its neighboring areas.

The OPD will be operational on second Sundays every month to allow ease of access for patients in and around Palwal for super specialist consultations. This will also drastically cut down on travels for neuroscience related consults for both patients and their caregivers.

The main objective of setting up such OPD services in Palwal is to extend best services to those where travelling for consults is not a viable option. Highly experienced and well qualified doctors from Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad have already created their own milestones and are now inclined towards serving the society for ensuring better health.

Dr. Rohit Gupta Director -Neuro Surgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, addressed the gathering and shed light on the growing incidence of neurological ailments including acute stroke, chronic migraine, epilepsy, Dementia, PD among many others amongst people in tier III cities. Emphasis was laid on the rising cases of neurological problems among all age groups and timely intervention is the key to treatment.

“Awareness about the symptoms of neurological disorders and importance of timely intervention should be made more prominent among the masses. Delay in treatment especially in cases of stroke, leaves more than one-third of the victims permanently disabled and over 25% die within 1 year. Patients suffering from acute stroke need to arrive to the hospital within the stipulated window period which makes them eligible for thrombolytic therapy, providing a likelihood of significant recovery in over 50% of the cases.” Said Dr Rohit Gupta.

According to the data provided by the Neurological Society of India, prevalence and incidence rates of common neurological disorders including epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson’s disease and tremors are found to be higher among the rural population. With over 60 lakh people suffering from epilepsy, high fatality rates of stroke (around 35%), calls for urgent strategies to establish outreach neurology services to cater to remote and rural areas.

“There is high prevalence of smoking, systolic hypertension, high fasting blood glucose level, and lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in our population at a younger age predisposing them to various neurological conditions at a younger age. Lack of awareness, lower rates of literacy and poor primary health care services are the key attributable factors. Advancements in neurosciences with the availability of thrombolysis therapy for treatment of stroke, Botox therapy for treating chronic migraine, Deep Brain Stimulation for treating Parkinson’s disease, etc have made it possible to treat any such condition thereby improving the victim’s quality of life.” Added Dr Gupta.

“It’s disappointing that most of us just accept the pain as a normal part of life instead of identifying and eliminating the root cause of the problem. Back or neck pain should not be neglected. Raising awareness among the masses about the symptoms of such neurological ailments will aid in early diagnosis of the condition and timely treatment will help in solving the complication within a short span of time providing complete recovery. Fortis Healthcare is determined to expand its reach and bring the best quality healthcare to the people of Haryana.” said VP/ Zonal Head, Fortis Healthcare Ltd