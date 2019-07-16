Fortis Hospital Noida Launched a Super Speciality OPD For Heart problems In Gwalior

With nearly 14 years of rich experience in serving the patients in Delhi-NCR and in UP, Fortis Hospital, Noida is launching a Super Speciality OPD service in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, at Kalyan Multi Speciality Hospital. This OPD will be operational for heart diseases every month on the second Sunday of every month, allowing residents of Gwalior and neighboring areas to access leading healthcare experts from Fortis Hospital, Noida.

The Department of Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery or CTVS at Fortis Hospital, Noida, has a dedicated Operation theatre with state-of-art-equipments and Trans Oesophageal ECHO with ten dedicated ICU beds for all post op patients and provides round the clock services. It does about 500 procedures per year all kinds of Cardiac surgeries including Beating Heart Total Arterial Bypass, Valve repair/Replacements, Composite Procedures along with Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Video Assisted thoracic Surgeries along with all Major Thoracic Surgeries, Thoracic and Vascular Trauma. The clinical care and outcomes are that of international level with mortality rate less than 1 percent. This is to note Fortis Hospital, Noida is the only center at Noida to have Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery facility.

Dr. Vaibhav Mishra, Additional Director, Dept of Cardiac Surgery & Vascular Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Gwalior will always be close to my heart as I was born and raised here and it will always be my native place. As a part of my duty to do something for my home town through this OPD service, we hope to spread awareness about the importance of early detection in heart diseases, as early symptoms are often neglected by people until it causes distress. We would like to take this opportunity to sensitize the society about the increasing heart problems in India. Today’s generation leads a sedentary lifestyle – long hours are spent sitting in the same position, mostly in a wrong posture, at workplaces. In addition, late night shifts, smoking, long hours in front of the computer and irregular eating habits are making heart problems a lifestyle disease. Increase in alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking (which are high calcium stealers) leads to higher risk of acquiring heart disease. As a result, relatively younger people are developing cardiac disorders and age groups suffering from these diseases are getting younger. We are seeing patients in their early 20s with heart problems who undergo cardiac surgeries.”

On the occasion of OPD launch, Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “Our key purpose of setting up the OPD in Gwalior is to extend our state-of-the-art services to the people of Madhya Pradesh. Our experienced and highly qualified doctors have already created their own milestones in their respective fields and are now inclined to serve the people of Gwalior. The OPD service and related facilities is yet another patient-centric step taken by the country’s leading healthcare provider to deliver quality healthcare through world-class services.”