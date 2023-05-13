Fortis Malar Hospital forms a grand human chain to celebrate International Nurses Day

Chennai, 12 May 2023: The nursing department of Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar today formed a human chain to celebrate International Nurses Day and pay tribute to nurses who have always been on the forefront to duly perform their responsibilities with care, commitment, dedication, compassion, and kindness. The hospital’s staff actively took part in the formation of the human chain and encouraged people to pursue healthy lifestyle and maintain good health. Different activities including poster making, quizzes, dances, and games were also held as part of the celebration.

Mr. R Chandrasekar, Facility Director, Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar said, “Our nurses are our lifeline, and this was demonstrated during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Through their unwavering dedication, professionalism, bravery, and heroic deeds, nurses have saved countless lives throughout the pandemic in our nation and around the globe, and they continue to do so on a daily basis. Frontline nurses’ physical and emotional health suffered greatly because of the pandemic, yet they didn’t give up. We would like to take this occasion to express our gratitude to the nursing community for their unwavering dedication to the healthcare system and society.”