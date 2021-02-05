Fossil Expands Partnership With Flipkart And Myntra, Launches Latest Gen 5E Series In India

INDIA, February 4, 2020: Luxury watchmaker Fossil today announced the expansion of its partnership with Flipkart and Myntra, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace and the leading destination for fashion and lifestyle respectively, with the launch of its Gen 5E smartwatch series to cater to the growing demand for wearable technologies in India as consumers move towards a healthier lifestyle. Unveiled recently at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021, the Gen 5E smartwatch offers personalised options with multiple enhancements and a long battery life.

Featuring an array of fashion-forward styles for men and women alike, the smartwatch offers an always-on 1.19-inch OLED display and limitless options for personalization including various interchangeable straps and watch faces. Equipped with the new wellness enhancements that allow users to track sleep history, monitor restfulness, set activity goals and much more, its advanced sensors provide promising data to power all the health and fitness apps. Additionally, with various smart battery modes including daily mode, extended mode, time only mode and custom mode, users can always stay connected with notifications for calls, texts and apps among others.

With this launch, Fossil aims to offer an elevated experience with the ability to connect with Smart Home devices, lights, music and more – right from your wrist. This launch assumes significance as India is one of the fastest-growing markets for wearables in the world and is witnessing a tectonic shift in the consumption of wearable technologies by customers. This demand is being driven on the back of more consumers becoming health conscious and have grown aware of maintaining the health parameters in addition to being accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new Fossil Gen 5E is testament to our teams’ effort in creating technology that will not only look fashionable but also help augment the user’s lifestyle,” says Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India. “At the heart of it, this new offering from Fossil goes a step further to ensure increased connectedness and stylized designs that we are certain our consumers will love. With all the essential features of our Gen 5 smartwatch, the Gen 5E is keenly priced and will be available online for purchase on Myntra and Flipkart.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “The Indian wearable market is witnessing a rapid growth since the past few years driven by the increasing number of health-conscious customers and a growing preference for a healthier lifestyle. This trend got a shot in the arm with the COVID-19 pandemic as people looked for different ways to maintain their health. Flipkart, with its nuanced understanding of its customers, understands their fast-evolving needs and has been working with its partners to bring the best-in-class technological solutions to the doorstep of millions of our customers. In this endeavour, Fossils has been a natural partner in serving customers’ varied needs and we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing relationship with this India launch of their latest smartwatch series”.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Sachdev, Director, Accessories, Myntra said, “Myntra and Fossil enjoy a strong and long standing relationship and have been catering to India’s fashion-forward customers in a unique way. With this launch, we further strengthen our partnership, as wearables have evolved to becoming fashionable accessories, taking the user’s fashion quotient a notch higher. It’s a perfect fit for Myntra, a leading player in the fashion and lifestyle space and Fossil, an iconic watchmaker, to come together to launch the latest wearable for their consumers.”

Smartwatches are gradually becoming an integral part of everyone’s lives, helping users stay fit and healthy as the world moves to a new order post pandemic. This is further driving the fast evolution of smartwatches which now lets you become more productive while being healthy and Fossil is at the forefront of bringing such technologies to our consumers in collaboration with partners like Flipkart and Myntra to elevate their experience.

About Fossil

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible. Today, we continue to focus on what makes us, us: Our optimistic attitude, our dedication to authenticity and, of course, our creative spirit. The things we make, from traditional watches to smartwatches, bags to wallets, jewelry to gifts, complement every style, and fit every lifestyle—for all the moments that make you, you.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Wholesale. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s e-commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of over 300 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratise e-commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired us to innovate on many industry firsts. The recent launch of Flipkart Wholesale, our new digital marketplace, is a testament to our commitment to accelerate the growth of kiranas and MSMEs in India. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra, which holds a prominent position in the online fashion market, and now Flipkart Wholesale, the Flipkart Group will continue to steer the transformation of commerce in India through technology.

About Myntra:

Myntra is India’s leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba, and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.