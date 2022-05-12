Found My Teacher Grows From Strength-to-strength Post-launch

Mumbai, May 2022: Since announcing its launch in January this year, Found My Teacher (FMT), an online education platform, has witnessed an uptick in interest from educators and learners alike for its unique offering. As of May, the sign-ups from students and educators for the platform has surpassed initial expectations.

FMT was developed to bridge knowledge gaps and help connect passionate learners to the best educators of their choice, anywhere in the world. The platform is on a mission to redefine the way education is imparted and received in the present-day scenario by offering the required infrastructure to every educator, empowering them to pursue their passion for teaching from the comforts of their homes.

For students and parents seeking a personal tutor online, FMT is the perfect learning tool. They can choose from a long list of educators depending upon their need, budget, and schedule as well as subject, expertise, and language of instruction. Learners are also entitled to a refund if they are dissatisfied with their educator after attending 20% of the classes. This way, the venture promotes flexibility and transparency for the end-user.

Apart from academic subjects, the platform aims to become a one-stop learning solution by offering lessons on any and all topics that learners wish to pursue. Speaking on the success of the platform so far, Raunaq Kakkar, Founder, FMT said, “We are overwhelmed by the appreciation and support by the audiences and we are striving to enhance their experience for every second spent on our platform.”

FMT is Raunaq Kakkar’s second successful foray into the online education space. He is also the name behind Lawpreneurz – a first-of-its-kind digital law learning platform in India – that was launched in 2017. The niche platform has been a game-changer for law students and advocates looking for structured study resources online.