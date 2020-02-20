Four-day long AIOS conference concludes

The 78th Annual International Conference of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) held in Cyber City came to an end. The country’s largest conference related to ophthalmology was attended by more than 7000 eminent ophthalmologists from 22 countries including India. In this four-day conference held at A-Dot Convention, the participants and visitors became aware of the new innovations happening in the field of ophthalmology. The main goal of the ceremony was to make the common people aware of eye-related diseases and eye care. It also aimed at providing better training to the newcomers in the field of ophthalmology. It was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, in the presence of Lt Gen D P Vats, Member-Rajya Sabha. More than 2000 expert practitioners delivered lectures in 374 sessions.

Dr. Inder Mohan Rustagi, Chief Organizing President -All India Ophthalmological Conference (AIOC) -2020, said, “About 2000 doctors gave lectures in the four-day conference. Young doctors were also trained to provide the best eye care to people across the country. Many workshops related to ophthalmology were conducted during 374 sessions. Training through videos and vet-lab was the center of attraction in the event.”

According to the organizers, over 7000 participants from India and 104 eminent ophthalmologists from 22 countries including UK, US, Japan, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Israel also shared their experiences.

Many reputed ophthalmologists of the country came under one roof

All India Ophthalmological Conference (AIOC) -2020 witnessed the participation of ophthalmologists from the state as well as from the different parts of the country. Many eminent personalities took part in the event including Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev- Chairman, AIOS, Dr. S. Natarajan-former Chairman, AIOS, Dr. Namrata Sharma-General Secretary, Dr. Rajesh Sinha-treasurer, Dr. Lalit Verma-Scientific Committee Chairman, AIOC, Dr. AK Khurana -Senior Organizing Chairman, Dr. Ajay Sharma- Organizing Chairman, Dr. Dheeraj Gupta-treasurer, Organizing Secretary Dr. Narinder Kumar Taneja-Organizing Secretary.

Ophthalmologists at AIOS majorly contributing to building a healthy nation: Amitabh Kant

On the day of inauguration Amitabh Kant-CEO-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant praised doctors and gave an account of the blindness in the country. About 12 million people suffer from blindness in India which accounts for 30 percent of the total blind people in the world. It a big task to eliminate blindness from the country. He also praised AIOS and said that the doctors at AIOS are contributing in building a healthy nation.