Four firms who provide IP research and Intelligence

The Smart Cube

The Smart Cube is a trusted partner for high-performing intelligence that answers critical business questions. And they work with the clients to figure out how to implement the answers, faster. Through custom research, advanced analytics and best-of-breed technology, they transform data into insights – enabling smart decision-making to improve business performance at the top and bottom line. That can be called: Intelligence. Accelerated. Their clients include a third of the companies in the FTSE and Fortune 100, primarily in the CPG, Life Sciences, Energy, Chemicals, Industrials, Financial Services, Professional Services and Retail sectors.

Aranca

Aranca is a global research and advisory firm empowering decision makers from Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, Private Equity and High potential start- ups with intelligence and insights to make better business decisions. The rapid of innovations and confluence of multiple technologies drives various R&D, IP, and Innovation professionals to adopt a more agile and outward approach to achieve long-term sustainable growth and maintain competitive advantage.

They assist leading companies, universities, and individual inventors protect their disruptive technologies, products, or chemical formulae; ascertain their patent strength; and detect IP infringements. They comprehensively conduct patent landscape studies to provide a holistic view of IP activities such as patent-filing trend, key IP regions, technoogy evolution, competitor trends, and revenue-generating opportunities.

Lux Research

Lux Research is a leading provider of sustainable innovation research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through emerging technology innovation. Lux Research combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success.

SG Analytics

SG Analytics is into research, technology, and analytics to generate differentiated insights that enable their client to furture-proof their businesses. They supplement our desk research capabilities with active primary research and analytics capabilities. They are doing go-to-market strategy, competitive intelligence, Consumer insights, sales and marketing strategy, opportunity assessment, and benchmarking studies. They also provide trusted analytics partner for global clients across ML-based data engineering predictive modeling and BI visualization development with predictive analytics, BI visualization and ML – driven data engineering.