Four Things We Bet You Didn’t Know About Your Fire TV Stick

Don’t you just love that you no longer have to struggle with your laptop, cable and portable data drives to binge watch your favorite shows and movies on your TV. Amazon Fire TV Stick has brought in a dash of comfort and convenience while enjoying your favorite show or movie. But we bet you didn’t know these 4 things about Fire TV Stick:

Your Fire TV Stick can travel with you!

If you love to travel or if you’re moving to another country, you don’t have to worry about buying another Fire TV device that is compatible with the region’s devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4k will work seamlessly in over 80 countries. All you have to do is go to Manage Your Content and Devices option and open the Settings tab > Go to the Country Settings section, and select Change next to your current country >Enter your new address, and choose your new country. Then select Update

Lost the remote, again?

Have no fear! You can use your mobile device as a Fire TV stick remote. Here’s how you can do it in 3 steps! Connect your phone to the same Wi-Fi network as the Fire TV device > Open the Fire TV app your mobile phone and select available device on screen > Follow the on-screen prompt and use the on-screen navigation, keyboard and other menu options to control the Fire TV Stick

Did you know you can play games on your Fire TV Stick?

Play games like Mahjong, Basketball Hoop Toss or Volleyball 3D on your Fire TV Stick. To find games, go to Apps > Games on the main menu or press the mic button on your Fire TV remote and just say “Search for game apps.”

4. You can mirror your phone on your Fire TV stick too!

Want to show a video you shot on your phone on the big screen? You can mirror your compatible android phone using the Fire TV Stick! All you have to do is ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and hold down the Home button on the Fire TV remote. Ensure both devices are within 30 ft from each other. Select the Mirroring icon to mirror your phone on the screen.