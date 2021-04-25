FOUR-X Modular Series – A pioneering and stylish approach towards the modern switchgear

When talking about the new technology and how it has changed our lives, there are many names that come in the mind. People are expecting smart devices which can make their life better and easier. At FYBROS, we believe in fulfilling this demand by offering smart LED, switches and switchgears that have been manufactured by keeping the advanced technology and impressive designs and aesthetics in mind.

What we are?

At FYBROS, we present you with some smart and innovative switch creations to cater your need of high class and sturdy electrical products. We have been in this business from more than 5 decades and with the change in the technology, we have managed to transform our products to match the modern lifestyle. Our switchgears not only look aesthetically appealing but the performance of each product is par excellence.

We are one of the leading providers who have been dealing in wires and cables, switches and electrical accessories, lighting systems, switch gears and a lot more.

Launch of FOUR-X Modular Series by FYBROS

Recently, we have launched our latest range of switches and accessories known as FOUR-X Modular Series which are now available in Chandigarh from 11th April. This exclusive range of switches and accessories is one of the biggest retail launch line-up when talking about the smart and innovative switches. If you are tired of looking at those traditional and old design switches, then you must check the innovative FOUR-X Modular Series.

This is not the first time, but FYBROS has already set up a benchmark, when it comes to present the switchgear that are beyond one’s imagination. This is what makes FYBROS different with its creative thought process behind every smart switch along with the innovative technology.

The FOUR-X Modular Series Switches is perfectly fitting the demand of modern lifestyle. The switches and accessories that come under this series are Grace Switches, Glide Switches, F-Touch Switches, G-Sphere Switches, and a lot more. If smart and classy is your choice, then FYBROS FOUR-X Modular Series is the right fit for you. Get your hands on the first ever stylish range of switches and accessories to smarten up your home or workplace.