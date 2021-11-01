FourKites Accelerates Global Expansion with Addition of New Executive Leaders in APAC

Mumbai — FourKites, provider of the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced plans to expand its operations in India, including the appointment of two new executive leaders to its APAC leadership board. The company has appointed two growth leaders — Ms. Rashi Jain as Managing Director and Mr. Sriram Nagaswamy as Vice President, Engineering — to accelerate FourKites’ strategic global expansion and drive cutting-edge innovation from the company’s Engineering headquarters in Chennai.

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014 and has since built the world’s largest platform to track shipments across every mode of transportation, including road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier. Since that time, the company has expanded beyond transportation visibility, and is now the most comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility platform on the market, providing total transparency — down to the SKU level — into yards, warehouses, retail stores and beyond. Powered by data from 2 million daily shipments, FourKites uses machine learning to accurately predict exact times of arrival and helps leading brands lower their operating costs, improve on-time performance and create better customer relationships.

After revolutionizing the American and the European market with its real-time visibility solutions, FourKites is now poised for its next phase of rapid global expansion. Over the next six months, the company plans to add over 100 engineers in India across various skill sets, including front end, OCR, back end, NLP, AI and DevOps. Already, FourKites has over 250 people in India across Engineering, Product and Operations.

Commenting on the appointment of these growth leaders and growth in India, FourKites said, “India remains the core of our overall business growth as we build toward the future and continue to develop industry-first solutions in the supply chain visibility space. From our inception, our technology powerhouse in Chennai, equipped with the region’s top technology professionals, has been instrumental in the success of our mission across over 175 countries worldwide. As we scale to become truly a global company, we are expanding our leadership team with individuals who have the deep industry insights and technical expertise essential for supporting our business through this hyper growth phase. Congratulations to Rashi and Sriram, who have exhibited exceptional leadership and innovative thinking throughout their career to date.”

Rashi Jain comes with over 15 years of industry experience in global supply chain management, logistics and procurement across the manufacturing and automotive verticals. Rashi is an alumna of BITS Pilani and worked in diverse roles in the US and Asia Pacific after her MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, USA. As the Managing Director at Fourkites India, Rashi will lead strategic capabilities for India operation and execute strategic imperatives that are integral to achieving FourKites’ vision of connecting global supply chains.

Sriram Nagaswamy started his Engineering career in Chennai over 20 years ago, and he has deep experience in all facets of the industry, from signal processing, video compression and computer vision, to machine learning and SaaS delivery. As vice president of Engineering at FourKites, Sriram is currently responsible for product delivery, data science and empowering his team with growth opportunities and platforms to showcase their innovative work to global audiences. In his previous role at Samsung Research Institute, Sriram worked with multiple engineering teams across the globe to deliver some of the most-used computer vision/machine learning-based features in the Samsung Galaxy flagship mobile phones.

Earlier this year, FourKites announced a new $100M Series D financing round led by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”), with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, LLC, Volvo Group Venture Capital AB and Zebra Technologies, bringing total capital raised to over $200 million. Recent supply chain disruptions precipitated by the pandemic have underscored the need to connect the physical and digital worlds of warehouse, stores and transportation with real-time data and machine learning. FourKites, together with its strategic investors, highly engaged base of over 600 of the world’s leading brands, and the largest Engineering team in the industry, is uniquely positioned to provide the insights and industry-first innovations that keep our world of goods moving.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.