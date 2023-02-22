Fourth edition of myAvtar Job Fair for Women to be held on February 25, 2023

New Delhi, February 2023: myAvtar.com, India’s leading diversity job portal, announced the fourth edition of its virtual job fair for women to be held on 25th February 2023, between 9.00 am and 6.30 pm. The large format virtual fair will connect women jobseekers with inclusive employers. The fair is a platform for working women professionals who are at different stages of their careers and for those who wish to restart their careers. The fair will present a wide range of job opportunities for women across sectors and functions – IT, HR, Marketing, and Sales to name a few.

myAvtar.com, the diversity job portal was launched by India’s premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm Avtar Group in 2020 to bring together inclusive employers and talent from the underrepresented pools – women, LGBTQ Community, Persons with Disabilities, Army Veterans, and millennials. In the last three editions of the job fair over 50 Companies invested in DEI have participated with more than 1200 plus jobs and have had 6000 jobseekers, and 1000 + Spot interviews.

Announcing the launch of the 4th edition of myAvtar Job Fair for Women, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group, said, “India has amongst the lowest women workforce participation rates in the world, in spite of our burgeoning economic progress. As per the data available, between 2019-20 and 2020-21, rural women’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased from 33% to 36.5%, while urban women’s LFPR fell from 23.3% to 23.2%. There has not been a significant rise in this population, a talent segment that has huge potential to contribute to the country’s GDP. myAvtar’s virtual job fairs exclusively for women is one of our endeavors towards creating gender-balanced workplaces. The last three editions of the job fairs saw widespread participation with many of the job seekers who attended the fairs, landing in successful careers. Our goal is to create a successful platform that leads to job creations and ultimately enable women’s workforce participation.”

This specially curated job fair will provide the much-needed opportunity for networking and scope of employability for freshers, early and mid-career women professionals. The fair will see participation from leading companies including Providence India; Persistent Systems India; Backbase India LLP; Cargill India Pvt Ltd; Fidelity International Ltd; Tata Communications; Kellogg Brown & Root Engineering & Construction India Private Limited; Moodys Shared Services; Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Ltd; Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd; Mphasis Ltd; and Saint Gobain India Private Limited reaffirming their commitment to advancement of women’s careers.

In addition to career opportunities, the participants will also be able to attend a series of thought-provoking and insightful sessions from industry veterans on topics pertaining to careers and work-life integration. The companies participating in the job fair will be presenting exclusive presentations on their policies, practices, and the career opportunities available with them.

Women jobseekers can register at https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/14 for a free pass to the job fair.