Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Announces $1.2 Million Funding Campaign for Veteran Housing

Chicago, IL : Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity (FVHFH) continues to move forward with its plan to break ground on a sustainable community for veterans its publicist announced today. The Yorkville, IL project called Operation Home America, seeks to raise $1.2 million by June 15, 2021.

Funds raised from the campaign will be used to develop and zone land for permanent, full-equity, affordable single-family and duplex homes on a 50-acre pre-developed subdivision.

Operation Home America (OHA) is designed to be a homeownership community for working lower-income veteran families. This group includes seniors, survivors of violence and trauma, disabled individuals and other at-risk populations.

“The project is an unprecedented long-term solution for veterans, families, seniors, and other populations in transition,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Project plans call for a subdivision of 116 single family and duplex homes. Each one will be built by and for veterans with assistance from Habitat for Humanity volunteers and professional builders.

“Approximately 728,000 veterans currently live in Illinois. Thirty-four percent are living at or below the median annual income level and 8% survive on an annual income of $10,000 to $15,000,” stated Jeffrey Barrett, Fox Valley Habitat CEO. “The need for affordable housing for these heroes is alarming. This project will aggressively address the needs of veterans.”

The 100-plus home community will help veterans and their families struggling with finances to find affordable housing and achieve the American dream of home ownership.

“Residents must pay it forward by giving 300-500 hours of sweat equity building quality, attractive homes for others even as they help build their own home,” explained Jeffrey Barrett. “OHA will feature a community center dedicated to providing services for veterans and cultivating a supportive multigenerational community where neighbors give each other a hand up, not a hand-out.”

When the home is completed the home owner will receive a below-market affordable mortgage-creating both financial and emotional stability and equity.

The project also includes a 5,000 square foot community center that will house a full host of comprehensive services to help veterans succeed in civilian life. Among these essential services are financial education, therapeutic workshops and a variety of veteran support and employment programs.

Local, national, private and corporate donors are invited to support the construction of a community designed to transform lives. Corporate contributors will receive national recognition to supplement their marketing and advertising. Included is a press release that features their business’ impact.